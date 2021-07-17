IND vs SL 2021: India's predicted playing XI for the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka

After a period of delay and uncertainty, India's highly anticipated tour of Sri Lanka finally commences on July 18 with the first ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The tour has been on every Indian fan's calendar as it presents white-ball specialists and fringe players with an opportunity to stake a claim for a regular place in the side ahead of the T20 World Cup. Under a new captain in Shikhar Dhawan, several uncapped and inexperienced Indian cricketers will look to provide a glimpse into the future of cricket in the country.

India's squad: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Here is India's predicted playing XI for the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka.

Openers: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw

Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw

The Delhi Capitals' trusted opening partnership will don a different shade of blue against Sri Lanka, but their approach will remain the same. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan will look to get India off to excellent starts in the powerplay against a Sri Lankan bowling attack that struggled to keep the England openers in check during the previous series.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devdutt Padikkal are exciting options as well, and might get a look-in later on the tour.

Middle Order: Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Manish Pandey

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has already made a splash in international cricket and will look to put his T20 World Cup spot beyond doubt.

Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan might find themselves in a straight shootout for the wicket-keeper's role, and the former could have the edge by virtue of an excellent Indian Premier League campaign and slightly more experience in Indian colors. Although Kishan is a southpaw and Sri Lanka have excellent leg-spinners, India might throw their weight behind the class and grace of Samson.

There have been reports that India could use Manish Pandey at No. 3, which was the position at which he had his best Indian Premier League season to date. However, the Men in Blue will be better off playing the experienced batsman as a finisher. Pandey could slot in at No. 5, where he has an excellent record for India.

This means that Nitish Rana will have to wait a bit longer to make his India debut.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya

The Pandya brothers should conduct operations in the lower-middle order, like they did against England earlier this year.

Interestingly, Hardik appears to be reaching full fitness and can be expected to roll his arm over as the third pacer. Krunal, on the other hand, will be the third spinner in the side - a restrictive option who can chip in with a few quick runs at the death.

Krishnappa Gowtham, who received his maiden call-up to the Indian team for this tour, will serve as a backup for Krunal.

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav

Deepak Chahar in action for CSK

Vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the pace attack, and his partner could be either Deepak Chahar or Navdeep Saini. Chahar might the nod because of his superior recent record and batting ability, but Saini too could be a good option thanks to his extra pace and nip. Chetan Sakariya should be on the bench for now, at least in the ODI format.

India have a huge spin contingent to choose from and they might give the old heads one last chance to prove themselves. Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav could get a run of games together for the first time since the 2019 ODI World Cup, leaving Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Chahar on the sidelines.

