IND vs SL 2021: Predicting 3 players who could win the Man of the Match award in the 2nd ODI

A comprehensive all-round display helped Shikhar Dhawan's Indian cricket team cruise to a seven-wicket win in the opening game of the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The second ODI between the two sides will take place at the same venue on Wednesday, July 20.

India will want to take an unassailable lead in the series and are in prime position to do so. With several first-choice Sri Lanka stars missing in action, the visitors start as the overwhelming favorites in what is expected to be a one-sided encounter.

Here are three players who could win the Man of the Match award in the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka.

#3 Krunal Pandya (India)

Playing as the third spinner, Krunal Pandya gave Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav the company they needed in the first ODI. The left-arm spinner bowled tight lines and lengths throughout his spell, consistently building pressure from one end and coaxing the batsmen into targeting the more attacking spinners.

Krunal could come up with another telling bowling display in the second ODI, with the pitch in Colombo expected to slow down and assist the spinners even more. Capable of contributing with the bat as well, the all-rounder could collect the Man of the Match award today.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan (India)

Shikhar Dhawan

The first ODI saw an interesting recipient of the Man of the Match award. Shikhar Dhawan plucked two superb catches, captained the team well and scored an unbeaten 86 in the run-chase, but the committee decided to hand young Prithvi Shaw the accolade for his aggressive 43.

Many commentators and former players opined that Dhawan was deserving of the Man of the Match award. The Indian skipper wouldn't be too bothered about the snub, though. A player who has enjoyed unbridled success against Sri Lanka, he could continue his good run and snap up the distinction in the second ODI.

Dhawan averages almost 80 against Sri Lanka in ODI cricket and recently became the second-fastest batsman to record 6,000 ODI runs for India. It isn't a stretch to imagine him walking away with the Man of the Match award.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav (India)

India v England - 4th T20 International

India's latest ODI debutant, Suryakumar Yadav, defied his inexperience in the format with an assured unbeaten 31 in the series opener. He came in as late as No. 5, but made the most of the time he got to spend in the middle by striking boundaries at will and taking India over the line in the run-chase.

Suryakumar could be moved up the batting order thanks to his exploits on debut. Even if he stays at No. 5, the classy right-hander has the ability to make a massive impact and be adjudged the Man of the Match.

Edited by Sai Krishna