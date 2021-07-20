Ind vs SL 2021: Why is Virat Kohli not playing?

Virat Kohli is one of the big names not playing for India in the limited-overs clashes against Sri Lanka. The Indian skipper is accompanied by a bunch of big names in Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami, who are missing in action from the series against the island nation.

Kohli not playing the series was one of the key questions that popped up on the internet ahead of the first ODI, and for those unaware, he is currently in England with the side prepping for a five-match Test series starting August 4.

Virat Kohli is gearing up for a stern England challenge

The likes of Virat Kohli and the other senior names in the India setup have assembled in Durham for their first practice game against Select County XI. The three-day game will see the side get some warm-up action ahead of taking on Joe Root & Co.

In Kohli's absence, Shikhar Dhawan is leading the side, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar as his deputy. Under his captaincy, India won their first ODI by seven wickets. They will take on Sri Lanka on Tuesday (July 20) in the second game, hoping to close out the series.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli will be hoping to secure an important Test series win after their loss to New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

India's practice match time, venue & where to watch?

Emirates Riverside will host a County Championship XI v India in a three-day behind closed doors warm up game starting on Tuesday.



This game will be available to watch via Durham Cricket youtube.#ForTheNorth #TeamIndia #IndiaCricket — Durham Cricket (@DurhamCricket) July 14, 2021

Three-day Warm-up match: County Select XI vs India, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

The live action of the tour match between County Select XI and India can be viewed on Durham Cricket's YouTube Channel.

Squads

County Select XI

Will Rhodes (Warwickshire - captain), Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Tom Aspinwell (Lancashire), Ethan Bamber (Middlesex), James Bracey (Gloucestershire), Jack Carson (Sussex), Zak Chappell (Nottinghamshire), Haseeb Hameed (Nottinghamshire), Lyndon James (Nottinghamshire), Jake Libby (Worcestershire), Craig Miles (Warwickshire), Liam Patterson-White (Nottinghamshire), James Rew (Somerset), Rob Yates (Warwickshire).

India

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha

Edited by S Chowdhury