IND vs SL 2023: Hits and flops as India register their seventh consecutive T20I bilateral series win

On the back of some monstrous hitting by Suryakumar Yadav, Team India recorded a comprehensive win over Sri Lanka in the third T20I at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday (January 7).

With the win, India have bagged their seventh consecutive T20I bilateral series win - their best-ever run in the format.

After opting to bat first, India registered their fourth-highest first innings total of 228/5 in their 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav was the star of the show for the Men in Blue as he notched up a fantastic century (112* off 51) alongside important contributions from Shubman Gill (46 off 36) and Rahul Tripathi (35 off 16).

In response, Sri Lanka crumbled under the pressure and were bundled out for 137 in 16.4 overs. Five of the six bowlers used were amongst the wickets for the hosts.

Here's a look at the hits and flops from the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka.

#4 Flop - Pathum Nissanka

Australia v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

While hunting down 229 runs in the second innings, the Sri Lankan openers had to attack from ball one. While Kusal Mendis tried his best and struck at a strike rate of more than 150, Pathum Nissanka failed to deliver.

The 24-year old scored 15 runs in 17 balls before getting caught at short third-man off Arshdeep Singh's bowling in the sixth over.

Despite being Sri Lanka's highest run-getter in T20Is last year, Nissanka's career strike rate of 112.7 has always been a talking point. His strike rate in the series against India was a meager 89.09.

#3 Hit - Axar Patel

It turned out to be a dream series for Axar Patel against Sri Lanka. The left-arm all-rounder was perhaps India's best player in the first two T20Is. And on Saturday as well, he did his bit fantastically.

After coming to bat in the 17th over, the left-hander came up with a blistering cameo at a strike rate of 233. He smashed four boundaries and remained unbeaten at 21 after facing just nine balls.

He also chipped in with the crucial wicket of Kusal Mendis in the powerplay, denting Sri Lanka's chase early. In his three overs, the wily spinner leaked just 19 runs and produced one wicket at an economy of 6.3.

#2 Flop - Ishan Kishan

Similar to Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka, Indian opener Ishan Kishan also had a series to forget. In three games, the southpaw only managed to score 40 runs at an average of 13.3 and at a strike rate of 111.11.

In the third T20I on Saturday, Kishan was dismissed after making just one run off two deliveries. The Indian opener was caught at first slip while facing Dilshan Madushanka in the very first over of the match.

Kishan dangled his bat on an out-swinging length delivery by the left-arm pacer and squandered a golden opportunity to lay claim to an opening spot in T20Is.

#1 Hit - Suryakumar Yadav

Who could've been the number one hit of the match other than the centurion himself, Suryakumar Yadav? The Mumbai lad gave a 360 degree masterclass enroute to his marvelous ton, scoring 112* runs off just 51 balls.

In a stunning display of brutal but effortless batting, Suryakumar clobbered seven boundaries and nine maximums. The gulf between him and the other batters is increasing every day as the 32-year old produced another memorable knock.

SKY's sumptuous strokeplay all around the park left the Sri Lankan bowlers clueless.

Suryakumar brought up his third T20I ton in just 45 balls - the second-fastest by an Indian batter in the format. Apart from this, he also became the first ever batter to hit three centuries while not opening the batting in T20 internationals.

