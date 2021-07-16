Ind vs SL: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 3 best bowling spells in ODIs

As India's limited-overs skirmish against Sri Lanka gets closer, all eyes will be on the new-look Indian unit and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the vice-captain and leader of the bowling unit.

Bhuvneshwar is coming off a lean IPL and will be keen to cement his place in the playing XI. The pacer picked up just three wickets in the last edition (which was suspended mid-way due to COVID-19). He is now tasked with the more important task of spearheading a young unit against a rebuilding Sri Lankan unit.

While we wait for the series to begin, which will surely see Bhuvi make a case for himself for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, we take a look at some of his best ODI spells over the course of his career.

#1 2019: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 5/42 vs Sri Lanka

India's six-wicket win was orchestrated by Bhuvneshwar Kumar's five-wicket haul and an unbeaten century by Virat Kohli. Batting first, the hosts were restricted to 238 in their 50 overs with Kumar doing the bulk of the damage. His periodic strikes pegged them back, giving India a modest total to chase.

In response, Virat Kohli (110*) and Kedar Jadhav (63) saw the side home with four wickets to spare.

#2 2013: Bhuvneshwar Kumar bags 4/8 vs Sri Lanka

It was another masterclass by Bhuvneshwar Kumar as he bowled a sensational spell in a rain-hit game to bundle out Sri Lanka for 96 in their chase of 178. Put into bat, India finished with 119 for 3 before rain forced the umpires to bring in the DL method, giving Sri Lanka a target of 178.

Bhuvi dismissed the top order of Upul Tharanga, Mahela Jayawardane and Kumar Sangakkara to leave the side reeling 3 for 27.

#3 2019: 4/31 vs West Indies

Queen's Park Oval saw another scintillating spell by Kumar as he picked up four wickets for a miserly 31 runs against the West Indies. Batting first, India rode on knocks from Virat Kohli (120) and Shreyas Iyer (71) to set a stiff 279-run target.

Rain delays gave the hosts 270 to chase and Kumar chipped away at the wickets that saw them fall short of the target by 59 runs.

