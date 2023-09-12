IND vs SL Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match 

In their second match of the Super Fours stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 match, Team India will face Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The match will start at 3:00 pm IST on Tuesday.

Both teams will enter the game after a win in their previous encounter. While Sri Lanka thumped Bangladesh by 21 runs on September 9, India bamboozled arch-rivals Pakistan by a margin of 228 runs on Monday.

Expand Tweet

Before the upcoming clash between India and Sri Lanka, we take a look at the head-to-head stats between the two neighbours.

India vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in ODIs

India have a better head-to-head record vs Sri Lanka in ODIs [BCCI]

Team India have played their most ODI matches against none other than Sri Lanka.

The two teams have squared up against each other 165 times in the 50-over format, with the Men in Blue winning 96 of those encounters.

Expand Tweet

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have won 57 ODIs against India, with 11 of them ending in no-result and one in a tie.

Total ODIs played: 165

India won: 96

Sri Lanka won: 57

Tied matches: 1

No-result: 11

India vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in Asia Cup ODIs

Sri Lanka vs India Head-to-head stats in the Asia Cup [Getty Images]

Unlike the overall record, Sri Lanka have a slight better head-to-head stats in ODI matches in the Asia Cup against India. Both teams have contested in 19 ODI Asia Cup matches, with Sri Lanka winning ten of them. India, meanwhile, have won nine fixtures.

They first played an Asia Cup game against each other in 1984 and India won that clash. Since then, both teams have constantly played against each other in the tournament.

Total matches played: 19

India won: 9

Sri Lanka won: 10

Last 5 matches of India vs Sri Lanka ODIs

India have won four of their last five ODIs vs Sri Lanka [BCCI]

India have dominated against Sri Lanka in recent times, having won four of their last five ODIs. India toured Sri Lanka in 2021 when the visitors won the series 2-1.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, visited India for a white-ball series earlier this year when the Men in Blue whitewashed the Lankans 3-0 in the ODI format.

Here's a brief summary of their last five battles:

IND (263/3) beat SL (262/9) by 7 wickets, July 18, 2021

SL (227/7) beat IND (226) by 3 wickets, July 21, 2021

IND (373/7) beat SL (306/8) by 67 runs, Jan 10, 2023

IND (219/6) beat SL (215/10) by 4 wickets, Jan 12, 2023

IND (390/5) beat SL (73/10) by 317 runs, Jan 15, 2023