IND vs WI 2019: 8 young players who should be considered for the limited-overs series

ECB XI v India A - Tour Match

After a disappointing end to their World Cup campaign, India travel to the West Indies for their upcoming tour. Scheduled to begin on 3rd August, they are set to play 3 T20s and ODIs, followed by the Test series. According to the recent reports, some key players might be rested by the BCCI for this tour and the names of MS Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli have come up in that regard.

This could mean that Rohit Sharma is likely to captain the team in the absence of Kohli and we might see some young, underused players given an opportunity. It is vital for the Indian selectors to look towards the future and start building the team for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

It is imperative that more impetus is given to the young talents budding in India, both in the batting and bowling department. So, in this slideshow, we are going to name eight young players who should be considered for selection for the T20 and the One Day series' in the upcoming tour of West Indies. We will first start with the bowlers, then the batsmen.

#8 Deepak Chahar

England v India - 3rd Vitality International T20

A bowler who has been knocking on team India's door for quite some time now is Deepak Chahar. He has been terrific for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League and his ability to swing the ball both ways at pace makes him stand out. Also, Chahar has the qualities with the bat too and with India desperately needing bowlers who can bat, Chahar could just be the answer.

Although Deepak hasn't made his ODI debut yet, it's just a matter of time. With Bhuvneshwar Kumar out of form, it's time India look at another option.

#7 Rahul Chahar

England U19's v India U19's - 5th ODI

Another typical leg spinner who is knocking on team India's door is Rahul Chahar. He was the find of the tournament in IPL 2019 as he spearheaded Mumbai Indians' spin department and picked up the most wickets. The younger Chahar also has the ability with the bat and he can prove to be very useful in any format he plays.

With Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal struggling to keep up their good form, a little competition is only going to benefit everyone. So, Chahar should be seriously considered for at least the T20 series.

