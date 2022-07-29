IND vs WI 2022, 1st T20I: Today's match players list, teams & umpires

Having clinched the three-match ODI series against West Indies 3-0, Team India will look to get off to a confident start in the five-match T20I series as well. The first game will be played on Friday (July 29) at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

After being rested for the one-day series, Rohit Sharma returns to take charge of the team for the T20Is.

Speaking on the eve of the series, Rohit made a strong statement with regards to India's lack of success in the T20 World Cups since winning the inaugural season.

The 35-year-old refuted suggestions that the Men in Blue had been conservative in previous editions of the ICC event. He, however, admitted that players have now been given the freedom to play freely.

In their recent T20I assignments, India came from behind to draw the series against South Africa at home 2-2. They then beat England in England 2-1.

Rohit and Co. will be keen to carry on their great work in the Caribbean as the T20 World Cup inches closer.

Today's IND vs WI toss result

West Indies have won the toss and have decided to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, skipper Nicholas Pooran said:

"Maybe there is something in the pitch. (Would be) nice to know what you're chasing."

Alzarri Joseph is making his T20I debut for the Windies while Shimron Hetmyer is back in the team.

BCCI @BCCI Toss Update



West Indies have elected to bowl against



Follow the match bit.ly/WIvIND-1STT20I Toss UpdateWest Indies have elected to bowl against #TeamIndia in the first #WIvIND T20I.Follow the match 🚨 Toss Update 🚨West Indies have elected to bowl against #TeamIndia in the first #WIvIND T20I. Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/WIvIND-1STT20I https://t.co/84WEfJtkeA

For India, apart from Rohit, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya return after being rested for the one-day series.

IND vs WI - Today's Match Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul.

Today's IND vs WI match player list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan.

West Indies squad: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Keemo Paul, Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Devon Thomas.

IND vs WI - Today Match umpires

On-field umpires: Leslie Reifer, Nigel Duguid

TV umpire: Gregory Brathwaite

Match Referee: Richie Richardson.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far