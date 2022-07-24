IND vs WI 2022, 2nd ODI: Today's match players list, teams & umpires

Team India will look to clinch the three-match series when they take on hosts West Indies in the second ODI at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad on Sunday (July 24).

The opening match of the series went down to the wire, but the Men in Blue hung on to register a three-run win and claim a crucial 1-0 lead.

There were quite a few positives for the visitors in the opening game. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan led from the front with a fluent 97 while Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer registered impressive half-centuries.

Both batters should, however, be disappointed that they could not go on to make bigger scores. Gill, in particular, gifted his wicket away with a lethargic piece of running.

India’s middle and lower-order is also a concern. The Men in Blue were 213 for 1 at one point of time, but ended up scoring only 308. Sanju Samson will be under pressure to deliver after yet another failure at the international level.

Deepak Hooda too looked out of sorts in the opening game.

Today's IND vs WI toss result

West Indies have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Explaining the decision, skipper Nicholas Pooran said:

"It's the same wicket. Anything over 250 will be challenging here. We need to build partnerships."

There is one forced change for the Windies. Gudakesh Motie is out and Hayden Walsh is in.

India have also made one change to their playing XI. Prasidh Krishna is being replaced by Avesh Khan, who is making his one-day debut.

IND vs WI - Today's Match Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh

India squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies squad: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Keemo Paul, Keacy Carty.

IND vs WI - Today Match umpires

On-field umpires: Gregory Brathwaite, Joel Wilson

TV umpire: Nigel Duguid

Match Referee: Richie Richardson.

