IND vs WI 2022: 3 Indian players whose performances will be keenly observed in the T20I series

Having clinched the three-match ODI series with a game in hand, Team India will be keen to continue their good work in the T20I rubber against West Indies. The Men in Blue will take on the Windies in a five-match T20I series, which will be held from July 29 to August 7.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and keeper-batter Rishabh Pant will be back for the T20Is after being rested for the ODIs. The series will be significant considering the T20 World Cup will be held in Australia from October-November.

India have done well in the T20 format since their shock early exit from the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year. In fact, they equaled the record for most consecutive wins (12) in T20Is. After sharing the series against South Africa 2-2 at home, they beat England by a 2-1 margin during their recent tour of the UK.

While a number of Indian players seem to have booked their tickets for the T20 World Cup, there are question marks hanging over a few others. In this feature, we look at three Indian cricketers whose performances will be keenly followed in the T20I series against West Indies.

#1 Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin during the T20I series against New Zealand. Pic: Getty Images

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s selection in the T20I squad is a rather curious one. He made a surprise comeback into the T20 team for the World Cup last year. Ashwin did reasonably well and was retained in the team for the home series against New Zealand. However, he has not played any matches for India in the format since then.

As such, it seemed that Ashwin’s T20I career was over. However, his latest recall indicates that the think tank might want to try out the experienced offie as an option as they look to build a squad for the T20 World Cup. Ashwin had a decent IPL 2022 campaign for the Rajasthan Royals (RR), contributing with the bat as well.

The 35-year-old has played 51 T20Is, claiming 61 wickets at an average of 21.27 and an excellent economy rate of 6.79.

Given the variations that he possesses, the selectors might be tempted to pick him for the World Cup again. But Ashwin will have to impress against West Indies to force the team management to put on their thinking caps.

#2 Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik during the tour of England. Pic: Getty Images

It doesn’t take a lot for the tide to turn in sports. Not long ago, there was a wave of support in favor of Dinesh Karthik, urging the Indian selectors to ensure he gets picked in the T20 World Cup squad.

They had a fair point. The veteran keeper-better had a stunning IPL 2022 season for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), during which he performed the role of finisher to near perfection.

On the back of a stellar IPL season, the 37-year-old earned a recall to the Indian team for the T20I series against South Africa at home. He made an instant impact on return, scoring an unbeaten 30* off 21 in the second match and following it up with a brilliant 55 off 27 in the fourth T20I.

Karthik, however, did not have a memorable series in England. In three T20Is, he scored 11, 12 and six. Before that, he registered a duck against Ireland.

While Karthik failed in England, Pant, who had a poor T20 series against South Africa, scored an outstanding hundred in the third ODI against England. The performance has put him further ahead in the race as India’s first-choice white-ball keeper.

Karthik has not had enough chances to prove himself since comeback. However, low scores against West Indies will put his T20 World Cup chances in jeopardy.

#3 Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav (right) during a nets session. Pic: Getty Images

The T20 series in West Indies will see Kuldeep Yadav make yet another comeback from injury. The left-arm spinner, who was a constant presence in India’s white-ball playing XI for a brief period, has battled multiple fitness issues lately.

On the eve of the first T20I against South Africa, he was ruled out of the series after getting hit on his right hand while batting in the nets.

It was a massive disappointment for Kuldeep as he impressed for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2022. In 14 matches, he picked up 21 wickets at an average of 19.95 and an economy rate of 8.44. Having cleared his fitness test, Kuldeep will now be keen to make an impact in the West Indies if he gets a chance.

The 27-year-old has a good T20I record, having claimed 41 wickets in 24 matches at an average of 14.75 and an economy rate of 7.07. However, most of his standout performances came during the early part of his international career, when he formed an excellent pairing with Yuzvendra Chahal.

With an eye on the T20 World Cup, the Indian think tank will be keen to observe whether Kuldeep can spin his magic all over again.

