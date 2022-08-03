IND vs WI 2022: 3 players who can lead India if Rohit Sharma misses 4th T20I

Team India captain Rohit Sharma suffered a back injury during the third T20I against West Indies on Tuesday (August 2) at Warner Park in St Kitts.

During India's run chase, Rohit copped an injury on the back while playing an awkward-looking shot on the leg-side off Alzarri Joseph. He had a long chat with the physio before walking out off the ground retired hurt. The team management decided not to risk the skipper as they have important games lined up in the coming months, including the ICC T20 World Cup.

The Indian captain, however, sounded optimistic about his availability for the next game, which is three days away.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Rohit said:

"It's okay at the moment. We've got a few days till the next game, hopefully it should be okay (his injury)."

The Indian management, however, might not risk Rohit in the next few games, given that he has had back problems in the past.

On that note, let’s take a look at three players who can lead India in the next game if Rohit misses out.

#3 Rishabh Pant

The wicketkeeper-batter has emerged as one of India's leading cricketers in recent times. Despite being only 24 years old, Rishabh Pant is a part of the leadership group.

He has already captained India during the five-match T20I series against South Africa. While Rohit was rested for the series, KL Rahul was ruled out on the eve of the series opener.

Pant had a rough start, losing the first two games. However, the Men in Blue bounced back under his leadership to make things even-steven at 2-2. But the last game of the series was abandoned.

The youngster will relish the opportunity to lead the country if the regular Indian captain misses out.

#2 Ravichandran Ashwin

One of the most senior cricketers in the side currently, Ravichandran Ashwin has always come across as a thinking cricketer. He has worked a lot in his game, with his technical acumen being second to none.

While he hasn't led India, the veteran off-spinner has captained the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL. Although the numbers aren't great, Ashwin has shown aggressive instincts. The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer will grab the opportunity with both hands if Rahul Dravid and Co. approach him to lead the side in the next game.

#1 Hardik Pandya

Ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya's career has changed upside down ever since he was handed over the leadership duties of the Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2022. New to the role, the Baroda cricketer thrived and led the side to the IPL title in their maiden campaign.

The added responsibility also had a positive impact on his game. He has looked mature as a player and has made impactful contributions with both the bat and ball.

Hardik also led India in the two-match T20I series against Ireland in the absence of senior cricketers. The dynamic player fared well and looked in complete control of things.

Given that he is being looked at as a future captain, the management might hand him the responsibility in the absence of Rohit to condition him for the future.

