3 possible bowling attacks for India against West Indies in the first ODI

India's fantastic bowling attack was undoubtedly a key factor in their first ODI series win over England in seven years. The visitors became the first team to ensure England didn't cross the 300-run mark in an ODI series where they batted first at least once since the 2015 ICC World Cup.

The hosts were at their full strength with the likes of Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Joe Root, and Liam Livingstone making a fiery top six. But India's new-ball duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami were absolutely brilliant.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya also chipped in with crucial wickets in the middle overs. This helped the Men in Blue restrict the hosts to a chasable total in all three games and eventually win the series 2-1.

It is worth noting that both Bumrah, Shami and Pandya have been rested for the ODI series against West Indies. Additionally, stand-in vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja is reportedly down with a knee niggle. Consequently, it will be interesting to see what bowling attack India go in with for their ODI series against the West Indies.

This is a fantastic opportunity for some of the fringe players to make a strong claim for their place in India's full-strength ODI XI. On that note, let's take a look at three possible bowling attacks that the visitors could go in with for the first match on Friday (July 22):

#3 Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Anirudh @OffDrive_ @NotTheDarkBlade Yeah with Axar batting at 7, they definitely need a player that can hold a bat at 8 (Shardul). If Jadeja played at 7, don't think Shardul is needed tbh. @NotTheDarkBlade Yeah with Axar batting at 7, they definitely need a player that can hold a bat at 8 (Shardul). If Jadeja played at 7, don't think Shardul is needed tbh.

This is the most probable bowling attack that Team India could go in with. Coach Rahul Dravid has often banked on experience at the beginning of any series to get off to a good start.

Jadeja's possible unavailability means that India might have to play both Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur to have adequate batting depth.

Prasidh Krishna had a mixed outing against England as he was good in patches, but also a bit expensive. However, if he can generate extra bounce by hitting hard lengths, Krishna could prove to be a handful against the West Indies.

Mohammed Siraj was brilliant with the new ball in the third ODI against England, and that could possibly give him a nod ahead of other options.

Yuzvendra Chahal has been rested from the T20I series so he is most likely to play as a specialist spinner in the ODIs.

#2 Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Avesh Khan is yet to make his ODI debut for India, but has done well in the opportunities that he has got in the shortest format. The 25-year-old has picked up eight wickets in nine T20Is and has best figures of 4/18.

Khan has enjoyed back-to-back impressive IPL seasons, which has brought him right into the thick of things in white-ball cricket. Not only does he have the ability to bowl hard lengths, he also has a fantastic yorker in his arsenal.

Prasidh Krishna could make way for Khan if India want more variation in their attack.

#1 Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Another option India might want to look at in the ODI format is young left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh. The 23-year-old was a part of the ODI squad against England but didn't play a game as he seemed to still be nursing an abdominal strain.

However, in the one T20I that he played, Arshdeep Singh was excellent with the new ball as well as at the death, recording figures of 2/18 from his 3.3 overs. His versatility allows him to bowl at different stages of the game, which makes him a real asset in ODI cricket.

The left-armer's angle will also give him an edge over the other pacers. If he is fit, he might make it into the playing XI in place of Krishna.

