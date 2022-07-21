IND vs WI 2022: 3 reasons why KL Rahul missing the T20I series is a huge blow for him and India

It's bad news for India as KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja are likely to miss the entire limited series tour against the West Indies starting Friday (July 22).

Reports of the two star players potentially sitting out of the ODI and T20I series come as a blow as the Shikhar Dhawan-led side gear up for their first 50-over game at the Queen's Park Oval.

While Jadeja is doubtful following a niggle on his knee, it has been learned that Rahul has tested positive for COVID-19. The latter had recently resumed practice after surgery for his groin treatment in Germany. While his participation in the tour was subject to a fitness test, this update would mean missing both the test and tour.

And with that, we look at three reasons why the ace batter missing out on the T20I series is a massive blow for him and the side.

#1 KL Rahul's extended period of inaction

While KL Rahul's caliber and talent have never been in question, the lack of gametime will make it that much harder for him to get back to his fluent self.

With the solid numbers he stacks up at any point in any format, India could use his presence given that big names have been rested for the series.

The prolonged inaction also means Rahul will be more rusty and erratic heading as India gear up for more matches later in the year. The ICC T20 World Cup commences in a few months time, and India will hope Rahul gets sufficient match-practice under his belt by then.

#2 His fitness will be called into question

As unbelievable as it may seem, KL Rahul's string of injuries will only move him closer to the injury roster column rather than having him on the side of the fitter folks in the squad. With India having a demanding schedule, his availability due to these setbacks makes him a tough pick despite his contributions to the side.

While players testing positive for COVID-19 isn't necessarily news, the time he misses just adds to his waiting list, especially after he missed out on the series against Ireland and England.

#3 Tough to seal a spot in the playing XI as T20 World Cup draws near

KL Rahul might be a shoo-in for the T20 World Cup, but the latest setback means more players are stepping up in his place as openers and making the spot in the playing XI tougher to nail.

While he may have the edge over other players in terms of experience and leadership, his lack of gametime might also mean the bleak possibility of even sitting out for a few games. If one of the players who fills in for him grabs their opportunity, Rahul could face a spell on the sidelines.

