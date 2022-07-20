3 reasons why Shikhar Dhawan needs to have a good ODI series vs West Indies

Ben Stokes announced his retirement from ODIs on Monday, citing the crammed schedule. He is right - Team India, led by Shikhar Dhawan, have flown across the Atlantic Ocean two days after their series ended against England.

There is another three-match ODI series coming up against West Indies. To manage the workload, the Indian selectors have rested Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah.

KL Rahul is still on the road to recovery after his groin surgery and Kuldeep Yadav will also be subject to a fitness test. Dhawan will lead India and it is his chance to get his form back while making a statement up front. He has struggled in England, scoring 41 runs in three matches, and this will be his chance to hit his stride.

On that note, we take a look at three reasons why this series is important for Shikhar Dhawan.

#3 Experience at the top of the order

Shikhar Dhawan is India's most-experienced batter. (Credit: BCCI)

India's top order is very inexperienced and hence, Dhawan has to step up and take up the mantle to score the runs. The southpaw struggled in England against left-arm pace and the conditions in West Indies might suit him.

His record against West Indies is not too good either. In 27 innings, the left-hander has scored 844 runs at an average of 32.46. He has a couple of tons to his name and the Indian side will need their captain to step up and make a statement right at the top of the order.

#2 Audition for the World Cup

Shikhar Dhawan has to hit his stride in this series ahead of ODI World Cup next year.

By all accounts, the Indian selectors have moved on from Dhawan in Tests and T20Is. What this means is that the Delhi batter has to keep performing in ODIs in order to stay in contention and even be amongst the first few names in the squad for the 50-overs World Cup slated to take place in India next year.

His record in ICC tournaments is superb and in home conditions, he can be a real asset. However, if the lean run of scores continues, it might be difficult for the selectors to keep ignoring the young talent knocking at the doors.

With the added responsibility of leadership, he has to make this series count and if he leads India to a series win, it will give him a lot of breathing space.

#1 Intense competition for spots

Ruturaj Gaikwad could open the innings for India. (Credit: BCCI)

This series will be a test of India's bench strength. In many ways, Dhawan will be looking to give young players a run and these players are his competition.

India could opt for Ishan Kishan as an attacking option as Dhawan's partner. The Men in Blue also have the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill in their ranks. Both of them have been prolific openers in the domestic circuit.

Gaikwad is yet to play an ODI, but his numbers have been sensational in 50-over domestic cricket. He averages 54.73 and a strike rate of 100 in 63 innings. In the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy, he scored 603 runs with four centuries in five innings and if Shikhar Dhawan fails here, he could well be replaced by the right-hander.

