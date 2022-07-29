IND vs WI 2022: 3 West Indies players to keep an eye on in T20Is

After a high-octane ODI series, India and West Indies will lock horns in a five-match T20I series, which gets underway on Friday (July 29). The Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad will host the series opener.

The upcoming five games against a heavyweight Indian side will help Nicholas Pooran and Co. find the right combinations ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup later this year.

It is a relatively young squad with a lot of talent and exuberance. Shimron Hetmyer has earned a recall and will slot into the middle order. Odean Smith, Rovman Powell and Jason Holder will solidify the lower order.

They also have quality bowlers in their ranks, with Obed McCoy making a mark in IPL 2022. The left-arm pacer will be crucial in the death overs along with Alzarri Joseph. All in all, West Indies will have to fire in unison to beat India.

On that note, let's take a look at the three West Indies players to watch out for:

#3 Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer has made a comeback to the West Indies side after almost eight months. He will be keen to make a mark ahead of the T20 World Cup.

The southpaw had a superlative campaign in IPL 2022. Playing for the Rajasthan Royals (RR), Hetmyer amassed 314 runs in 15 games at a strike rate of 153.92.

The aggressive batter can take the game away from the opposition single-handedly and has played a couple of blinders for the Royals this season. Hetmyer will hope to keep the momentum going against the Men in Blue.

#2 Kyle Mayers

Kyle Mayers is a left-handed opening batter who bowls useful medium pace. He can go bonkers in the powerplay and has shown glimpses of his abilities in the recently concluded three-match ODI series. He has scored 114 runs in three ODIs, including a highest score of 75.

The southpaw holds the key for West Indies at the top. Mayers will have to be on his toes against a star-studded Indian unit, but if he manages to get going, he can hurt the Indian bowlers badly.

He is also handy with the ball. Mayers has a knack for providing breakthroughs. Pooran would like to use him in the middle overs.

#1 Rovman Powell

Rovman Powell holds the key for the home side in the lower order. Hailing from Jamaica, the all-rounder is a great hitter of the cricket ball.

Powell showed some of his antics in IPL 2022. Playing for the Delhi Capitals (DC), he smacked 22 sixes and 10 boundaries in 14 games. Powell finished with 250 runs at a strike rate of almost 150.

With significant experience under his belt, Powell can launch some big hits if he gets going and Indian bowlers will be wary of that.

