India thump West Indies by 96 runs to clinch ODI series 3-0

India registered a dominant 96-run victory over West Indies in the 3rd ODI against West Indies in Ahmedabad on Friday to complete a 3-0 whitewash. The hosts posted 265 on the board after winning the toss and batting first as Shreyas Iyer scored 80 and Rishabh Pant contributed 56. In response, West Indies folded for just 169 in 37.1 overs.

The visitors never got into any kind of position to chase down the total as they lost three wickets in the first five overs. Shai Hope (5) was trapped lbw by Mohammed Siraj (3/29) with a wobble-seam delivery that nipped back in sharply. Hope, however, would have survived had he reviewed the decision as replays showed the ball missing the stumps.

Brandon King (14) and Shamarh Brooks (0) perished in one over to Deepak Chahar (2/41). The former pushed at an outswinger and was caught at slip, while the latter sliced another away-swinger to point. Darren Bravo hung around for 19 before driving away from the body and being caught at slip off Prasidh Krishna (3/27).

Krishna also sent back Jason Holder for 6. The pacer got some extra bounce from a good length and forced the batter to give another catch in the slip region. Comeback man Kuldeep Yadav (2/51) accounted for Fabian Allen (0) and Nicholas Pooran (34) to leave West Indies in tatters at 82 for 7.

ICC @ICC



They have lost six wickets, with the Indian bowlers firmly on



Allen is the latest to depart.



#INDvWI | bit.ly/INDvsWIN-ODI3 West Indies are falling apart.They have lost six wickets, with the Indian bowlers firmly onAllen is the latest to depart. West Indies are falling apart. They have lost six wickets, with the Indian bowlers firmly on 🔝Allen is the latest to depart. #INDvWI | 📝 bit.ly/INDvsWIN-ODI3 https://t.co/S1TU0v9izH

Odean Smith yet again frustrated India, impressing with an 18-ball 36 that featured three sixes and an equal number of fours. All three maximums came off Kuldeep’s bowling, two of them from successive deliveries. His entertaining innings ended when he sliced a short ball from Siraj to Shikhar Dhawan at extra cover.

Alzarri Joseph (29) and Hayden Walsh (13) also held up India’s charge by adding 47 for the 9th wicket. The stand ended when Siraj had Walsh caught at gully off a cross-seam short delivery. India completed a 3-0 whitewash when Joseph was caught at deep midwicket off a short ball from Krishna.

Shreyas Iyer shines with 80 as India post 265

Iyer (80) and Pant (56) struck fine fifties as India put up 265 batting first in the 3rd and final ODI of the series against West Indies. The Men in Blue stumbled to 42 for 3 before Iyer and Pant lifted them to a reasonable position.

India got off to a poor start, losing Rohit Sharma (13) and Virat Kohli (0) in one over to Alzarri Joseph. The Indian skipper dragged a good-length delivery onto the stumps. Kohli then nicked a nothing delivery down leg side to the keeper to be out for a duck.

Shikhar Dhawan, returning after recovering from COVID-19 found the going tough. He was dismissed for 10 off 26, top-edging Odean Smith to slip. Iyer, the other batter returning after his battle with COVID, showed commendable determination. He added 110 with Pant for the fourth wicket. Both batted in contrasting styles. While Iyer needed 74 deliveries to reach his half-century, Pant got to his in 47.

ICC @ICC



Hayden Walsh Jr. celebrates his second scalp!



are 187/6.



#INDvWI | bit.ly/INDvsWIN-ODI3 Shreyas Iyer departs after a brilliant knock of 80Hayden Walsh Jr. celebrates his second scalp!are 187/6. Shreyas Iyer departs after a brilliant knock of 80 👏Hayden Walsh Jr. celebrates his second scalp! 🇮🇳 are 187/6.#INDvWI | 📝 bit.ly/INDvsWIN-ODI3 https://t.co/YgslonACn5

After the well-set duo was dismissed, Deepak Chahar (38 off 38) and Washington Sundar (33 off 34) added 53 for the seventh wicket to take India closer to 250. Jason Holder (4/34), however, dismissed both of them and wrapped up the tail to hold India to 265. It was more than enough for the hosts to register a clean sweep.

India vs West Indies 2022: Who was the Player of the Match in the 3rd ODI?

There were some fantastic performances from Indian players in the 3rd ODI. Shreyas Iyer held the innings together after the early wickets. His 80 anchored the team to safety. Pant played a vital hand of 56 off only 54 balls.

India’s bowlers came up with an excellent combined effort. Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj claimed three wickets each, while Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Yadav picked up two apiece.

For West Indies, Holder’s 4 for 34 was the only performance of note.

Shreyas was named Player of the Match for his defiant knock, while Prasidh Krishna was picked as Player of the Series for claiming nine wickets.

