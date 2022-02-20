IND vs WI 2022: 4 players likely to cross major landmarks in the final T20

The Men in Blue have yet another trophy in their cabinet as they conquered the ongoing T20 series against the Windies on Friday. Rohit Sharma and his men lead the series 2-0 and will be looking to close this tour with a whitewash like the ODIs.

However, West Indies came really close to winning the second T20 international with the help of some amazing batting displays by Rovman Powell 68* (36) and Nicholas Pooran 62 (41).

The duo put up a partnership of 100 runs off just 60 deliveries and almost took the game away from India. However, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar's brilliant 19th over paved the way for India's victory.

Though the Men in Maroon couldn't get over the line in Keiron Pollard's 100th T20 international, they will be looking to end this series with at least one win to show.

While the two teams face each other in the final T20I on Sunday, let's take a quick look at four players on the verge of crossing some major landmarks.

#1 Brandon King is two fours shy of reaching 50 boundaries in T20Is

West Indies v England - T20 International Series First T20I

The Caribbean opener has been a growing asset for the team in the shortest format. Though he provided flying starts to the Windies in both the T20s, he couldn't capitalize on the innings. In today's game, if King manages to anchor the innings for the Men in Maroon, he can get them the win they need.

Brandon King has gathered 48 boundaries in his T20I career so far and needs just two more fours to reach 50 boundaries. Given the form he is in, he can surely achieve this feat tonight.

#2 Sheldon Cottrell is two wickets away from collecting 50 T20I scalps

West Indies v England - T20 International Series Fourth T20I

Sheldon Cottrell has swung the ball better than anyone in this series. He sent Ishan Kishan early on in the previous game to get the Windies a quick breakthrough.

The left-arm has now collected 48 wickets for Pollard and his men and will need just two more to add 50 T20I scalps to his name.

#3 Rohit Sharma needs 44 to become the highest run-scorer in T20Is

India v Namibia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

The Hitman has successfully led the Men in Blue to an ODI-series win and now a T20-series win against the Windies. Though he didn't score big in the 2nd T20I, his tactics against the Men in Maroon have worked brilliantly so far.

Sharma has been in contention to become the highest run-getter in T20Is for some time now and is simply 44 shy of overthrowing New Zealand opener Martin Guptill (2,299 runs) from the No.1 position.

In fact, Virat Kohli stands between Rohit and Guptill at No. 2 and came very close to becoming the highest run-getter in T20Is with his 52 (41). However, Kohli has been given a 10-day break by the BCCI and won't be a part of the final match.

This gives Sharma the perfect opportunity to shine in the 3rd T20 and conquer this feat along with the series.

#4 Yuzvendra Chahal is one scalp short of becoming India’s highest wicket-taker in T20Is

India v Australia Previews

Chahal has picked up one wicket in each match in this series and going by his consistency is sure to pick up another in the final T20I. He has been the go-to bowler for India in this series and has always provided a breakthrough when needed.

The leggie is now a scalp short of becoming the highest wicket-taker for his country in T20Is. He currently equals Jasprit Bumrah's record of 66 wickets.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

