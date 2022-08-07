IND vs WI 2022, 5th T20I: Today's match players list, teams & umpires

Having clinched the five-match series against West Indies with a comprehensive 59-run win in the fourth T20I, Team India will now be keen to sign off on a high. With that aim in mind, the Men in Blue will take on the Windies in the final T20I in Lauderhill on Sunday (August 7).

Barring the second match of the series in St Kitts, in which Obed McCoy’s six-fer stunned India, Rohit Sharma’s men have dominated proceedings. Their performance in the fourth T20I was a complete team effort.

Not a single batter scored a half-century. Yet, thanks to good contributions all round, Team India managed to put up a challenging 191 for five on the board.

While defending the total, under-fire fast bowler Avesh Khan got the team off to a terrific start, claiming two early wickets. Arshdeep Singh (3/12), Ravi Bishnoi (2/27) and Axar Patel (2/48) all chipped in to ensure West Indies never got anywhere close to the target.

Today's IND vs WI toss result

India have won the toss and have opted to bat first. The Men in Blue are being led by Hardik Pandya in the dead rubber. Speaking about the move to bat first, Hardik said:

“We saw how the wicket slowed down yesterday. We want to bat on a fresher wicket.”

Both India and West Indies have made four changes each. For Team India, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rishabh Pant have been rested. Hardik, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer and Kuldeep Yadav come into the side.

For the Windies, Shamarh Brooks, Hayden Walsh, Odean Smith and Keemo Paul are back in the playing XI.

IND vs WI - Today's Match Playing XIs

India: Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (c), Devon Thomas (w), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Dominic Drakes, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh.

Today's IND vs WI match player list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishan Kishan.

West Indies squad: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Devon Thomas (wk), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Odean Smith, Shamarh Brooks, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh.

IND vs WI - Today Match umpires

On-field umpires: Gregory Brathwaite, Leslie Reifer

TV umpire: Patrick Gustard

Match Referee: Richie Richardson.

