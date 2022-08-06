IND vs WI 2022: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill pitch history and records ahead of the fourth T20I

India's tour of West Indies will conclude with the last two matches of the five-match T20I series at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida. The Men in Blue have fond memories of playing at this venue, having won both their fixtures against the Windies in Florida during their tour in 2019.

The pitch in Florida is good for batting. Interestingly, teams batting first have won nine out of the 12 matches hosted by this venue so far. Before Florida plays host to the final two T20Is of the series, here's a look at some important stats and numbers you need to know from previous games played at this stadium.

Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, T20I stats

T20 matches played: 12.

Matches won by teams batting first: 9.

Matches won by teams batting second: 2

Matches Tied: 0

Matches with no result: 1

Highest team score: 245/6 - West Indies vs India, 2016

Lowest team score: 81 - New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2010

Highest individual score: 110* - KL Rahul (IND) vs West Indies, 2016

Best bowling figures: 4/12 - Sunil Narine (WI) vs New Zealand, 2012

Average 1st innings score: 161

Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, last T20I match

In the previous T20I at this venue, Ireland defeated the United States by nine runs. A 56-ball 84 from Lorcan Tucker helped Ireland post a 150-run total on the board in the first innings.

Chasing 151 for a win at home, the United States team ended with 141/7 in their 20 overs. A total of eight sixes were hit in that contest between Ireland and the USA. 17 wickets fell in two innings, with spinners accounting for seven of them.

Will West Indies make a comeback at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium and win the series by 3-2? Let us know in the comments box below.

