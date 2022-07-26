“He'll sit on the floor with me. 'Arey tu India player hai', I tell him” - Former Gujarat coach sheds light on Axar Patel’s humble nature

Axar Patel’s close confidante Vijay Patel, who was Gujarat's coach when the all-rounder made his first-class debut for the state, has shed light on the cricketer’s humble personality. Vijay revealed that despite being an Indian cricketer, Axar still sits on the floor when he comes to meet him.

Axar made his India debut back in 2014. However, he has had a stop-start international career during which he has featured in 40 ODIs, 23 T20Is and six Tests. The cricketer is in the limelight following his heroics in the second ODI against West Indies in Trinidad on Sunday, July 24.

Known more for his left-arm spin, Axar smacked an unbeaten 64 off 35 to lift India to victory in a tense finish. Despite being the hero of the day, he hardly showed any emotion after hitting the match-winning six.

Speaking to TOI, Patel, who has known Axar since his Under-16 days, said about the cricketer’s personality:

“He's very focused and mentally relaxed. Success or the India cap hasn't changed him. He's still very humble. We spoke today. He was really happy. Sometimes when he comes to meet me, he'll sit on the floor with me. 'Arey tu India player hai (you're an India player),' I tell him.”

Patel added:

“He's enjoying his life and cricket. He's such a jovial character that the dressing room atmosphere is different when he's around. He makes other players enjoy with him."

Happy to contribute for my team. Onwards and Upwards. Character, Conviction and Belief.Happy to contribute for my team. Onwards and Upwards. Character, Conviction and Belief. 💪Happy to contribute for my team. Onwards and Upwards. 🇮🇳 https://t.co/dhAl0VvfJD

Chasing 312 for victory in the second ODI against West Indies, India were on the backfoot, needing 100 off the last 10 overs. However, Axar played a brilliant knock, hitting three fours and five sixes to take India home.

“Doesn't make a difference to him if Jadeja is around or not” - Former coach on Axar Patel

It is no secret that Ravindra Jadeja is the preferred all-rounder in the Indian team, irrespective of the format, owing to his superior skills and experience. Axar mostly gets his chances when Jadeja is either injured or has been rested.

Admitting that being unsure of your place in the team is not easy, Vijay praised Axar for his ability to remain positive and determined in all situations. Recalling a conversation with the all-rounder, he stated:

"Sometime back, there was a phase when Jadeja was doing so well that Axar almost seemed forgotten. However, he seemed completely relaxed about it. 'Don't worry sir. Aage dekh lenge (we'll see in the future)' he told me. He wasn't feeling any pressure.”

Vijay concluded by saying:

“It doesn't make a difference to him if Jadeja is around or not. He's only focused on his own performance. As I said earlier, he's just relaxed and enjoying his game. It's this attitude which helps him keep performing well."

Axar is likely to be seen in action again when India take on West Indies in the third ODI at the Port of Spain in Trinidad on Wednesday (July 27).

