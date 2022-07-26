[In Pictures] Team India’s day out at popular beach in West Indies

Team India members took some time off from their practice to have some fun as they visited a popular beach in West Indies.

The cricketers have shared some snapshots on social media from their trip to Pigeon Point beach in Tobago, in which they are clearly seen having a great time.

The Men in Blue recently clinched a three-match ODI series against the Windies after winning the second game by two wickets.

Team India members pose for a picture on the beach. Credits: Devisha Shetty/ Instagram

They had earlier gotten the better of the hosts by three runs in the opening ODI.

The Indian players in party mood.

On Tuesday, July 26, Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav shared an Insta story in which he was seen posing with wife Devisha Shetty and other members of the ODI outfit during their beach visit.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel in their element.

Devisha herself shared videos and pictures on her Insta stories in which Suryakumar and his teammates are seen enjoying themselves.

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav.

Apart from Suryakumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh and Ruturaj Gaikwad can also be spotted in the pictures and clips shared on the Insta stories.

Men in Blue opener Ruturaj Gaikwad.

You can view Devisha’s Insta stories here:

Young left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh.

Team India will be keen to complete a 3-0 whitewash of the West Indies when they take on the hosts in the final ODI in Trinidad on Wednesday, July 27.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant arrive in West Indies

Team India captain Rohit Sharma as well as keeper-batters Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant have arrived in the West Indies for the five-match T20I series. The T20 games will be played from July 29 to August 7.

On Tuesday, Rohit shared a picture of himself with Karthik and Pant, confirming that the trio have reached their destination for the T20Is.

All three were rested for the ODI series, with Shikhar Dhawan being named captain in place of Rohit. Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have been given a break from the T20I series as well.

Meanwhile, leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, whose availability was subject to selection, has cleared his fitness test and will be part of the Indian squad for the T20I series. The bowler confirmed that he was heading to the Caribbean through a social media post a couple of days back.

As for KL Rahul, his availability is uncertain as he recently tested positive for COVID-19.

India’s squad for T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Also Read: KL Rahul vs Rohit Sharma: 3 ways their captaincy styles are different

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far