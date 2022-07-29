IND vs WI 2022: "He can make bowlers look ridiculously silly at times" - Former India field coach on Shubman Gill 

Ex-India fielding coach R Sridhar recently praised Shubman Gill's work ethic following the completion of the three-match ODI series in West Indies.

He mentioned that the talented youngster has the ability to play stunning shots on both sides of the ground. Sridhar pointed out that the right-hander doesn't look to hit the ball too hard and instead relies on his timing to counter the bowlers.

The 52-year-old made these remarks while speaking on cricket.com/tv's YouTube channel on Friday (July 29). R Sridhar stated:

"There are a lot of good openers going around. Ruturaj Gaikwad played in the South Africa series when Shubman was not fit. We have Ishan Kishan sitting there in the dugout and we also have someone like Prithvi Shaw."

He added:

"For Shubman Gill, I think his work ethics are brilliant. He's extremely fit and very strong. Batting comes easy to him. He is pleasing to the eyes when he plays. Doesn't seem to hit the ball too hard and has a wide array of shots on both sides. He can make bowlers look ridiculously silly at times."

Notably, Gill made a comeback into India's ODI team for the West Indies series. With 205 runs from three games at a fantastic average of 102.50, he finished as the leading run-getter in the rubber.

"Bring that competitive aggression" - R Sridhar's advice for Shubman Gill

R Sridhar suggested that Shubman Gill should look to bring some more aggression to his game. He opined that the batter needs to work on his body language, both while fielding and batting.

He stated:

"Shubman Gill has got all the skillsets, but with with Shubman, one thing I'd want him to up the game is to make his presence felt a little more. Maybe bring that competitive aggression in him a little more. Both in terms of his body language while batting and fielding."

Gill emerged as one of the top performers for Men in Blue in the ODI fixtures against West Indies as the hosts completed a 3-0 series victory. The two sides will now battle it out in five T20Is, beginning on Friday (July 29).

It is worth mentioning that Gill isn't a part of the Indian squad for the five-match T20I series.

