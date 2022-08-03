IND vs WI 2022: "His form ahead of the T20 World Cup is a positive sign for Indian cricket" - Kamran Akmal on Ravichandran Ashwin

Pakistan keeper-batter Kamran Akmal believes Team India would be really pleased with Ravichandran Ashwin's stunning form ahead of T20 World Cup 2022.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he highlighted how Ravichandran Ashwin has delivered impressive performances in the ongoing T20I series in West Indies. He pointed out that the crafty spinner was exceptional during the third fixture and troubled the batters with his variations.

Akmal suggested that Ashwin could prove to be an invaluable asset for the Men in Blue in the shortest format, considering his tremendous experience. He added that the veteran spinner is likely to be India's go-to bowler in the middle overs during the competition.

He explained:

"Ravichandran Ashwin is a proven campaigner and his form ahead of the T20 World Cup is a positive sign for Indian cricket. He impressed once again with his variations."

"He has a lot of experience playing T20 cricket and is a matchwinner. It adds to the confidence of the team when you have someone like Ravichandran Ashwin to bowl in the middle overs."

Ashwin bowled a tidy spell in the third T20I against West Indies on Tuesday. While he failed to pick up a wicket, he conceded just 26 runs from his quota of four overs.

The 35-year-old has bagged three wickets from as many matches in the ongoing rubber and has a fantastic economy rate of 6.66.

12th Khiladi @12th_khiladi Ravichandran Ashwin since his comeback in T20Is:



Innings - 8

Overs - 32

Wickets - 12

Average - 15.4

Economy Rate - 5.78 Ravichandran Ashwin since his comeback in T20Is:Innings - 8Overs - 32Wickets - 12Average - 15.4Economy Rate - 5.78

"Would have scored a lot more runs from the same number of balls if Shreyas Iyer hadn't got out" - Kamran Akmal on Suryakumar Yadav's batting heroics in 3rd T20I vs West Indies

Dynamic batter Suryakumar Yadav had been quiet in the first two fixtures of the series. The right-hander bounced back with a scintalting knock of 73 off 50 balls in the third game to help India secure a comprehensive seven-wicket win.

Kamran Akmal lauded the batter for his exploits in the contest. However, he opined that the player would have scored a lot more runs if Shreyas Iyer hadn't got out.

He added:

"Suryakumar showcased his skills and played a brilliant knock. His shot selection was very good. He would have scored a lot more runs from the same number of balls if Shreyas Iyer hadn't got out at the other end. He slowed down a bit after Iyer's dismissal."

Yadav and Iyer stitched together a partnership of 89 runs off 59 deliveries. But Iyer, who got off to a decent start, wasn't able to carry on and fell for 24. The visitors ultimately chased down the target of 165 with an over to spare.

Do you think Ravichandran Ashwin should be a part of Team India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2022? Let us know your thoughts in the comments box down below.

Watch Kamran Akmal's full video here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far