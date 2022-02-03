“KL Rahul is a very good option for No.4” - Rajkumar Sharma on Team India’s middle-order conundrum

Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has opined that KL Rahul must bat at No.4 in ODIs while Shikhar Dhawan should partner Rohit Sharma at the top.

Rahul opened the batting with Dhawan in the ODIs against South Africa in Rohit’s absence, even as the experiment with Rishabh Pant at No.4 continued. The batting line-up, however, did not fire and the visitors ended up being blanked 0-3.

Speaking ahead of the ODIs against West Indies at home, Sharma said on the "Khelneeti" podcast that Dhawan as opener and Rahul at four will strengthen the batting. He stated:

“We need to trust Shikhar Dhawan as opener because he has performed very well. He is a very strong contender for the opening slot. If he opens with Rohit, then KL Rahul is a very good option for No.4. He has the temperament and technique and he can accelerate as well. With Virat (Kohli) at No.3 and Rahul at No.4, the batting will look strong with Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant to follow.”

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Team India also cancelled their training session today.



#INDvWI #CricketTwitter According to reports, the first ODI between India and West Indies on Sunday is in doubt after a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp.Team India also cancelled their training session today. According to reports, the first ODI between India and West Indies on Sunday is in doubt after a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp. Team India also cancelled their training session today. #INDvWI #CricketTwitter https://t.co/NHpAdYUPyV

Dhawan looks set to miss out on the entire ODI series against the West Indies, having tested positive for COVID-19 along with a few other players. Rahul, meanwhile, will be available from the second ODI onwards.

“Rahul at No.4 and Pant at No.5 will make the line-up look a lot stronger” - Nikhil Chopra

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#India #WestIndies #INDvWI Mayank Agarwal has been added to India's ODI squad for the series against West Indies after 4 players (Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer and Navdeep Saini) and 3 staff test positive for Covid-19. Mayank Agarwal has been added to India's ODI squad for the series against West Indies after 4 players (Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer and Navdeep Saini) and 3 staff test positive for Covid-19.#India #WestIndies #INDvWI https://t.co/mabh66pwLS

Former India cricketer Nikhil Chopra backed Sharma’s views and added that Pant must be moved down to the No.5 position. He said:

“It is very important for a batter to read the game correctly and play as per the needs of the situation. Rahul at No.4 and Pant at No.5 will make the batting line-up look a lot stronger. Dhawan and Rohit will also keep the left-right combination intact. Dhawan has displayed great form and, with this batting order, the Top 4 can control the game.”

Regarding the decision to bat Pant at No.4, Sharma explained that the Indian think tank has been forced to make the move because there are no left-handers in the middle order. He elaborated:

“Pant is being used as a floater because, as a left-hander, he can counter left-arm spin and leg spin. But it would be better if he bats at 5 or 6 as a finisher. But, as of now we don’t have any other left-hander in the middle-order. That’s why he’s been asked to be flexible. I feel he can be given a permanent slot at No.5, where he can be useful.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Pant had a mixed series in South Africa, registering scores of 16, 85 and 0 in the three-match ODI series.

Edited by Samya Majumdar