"You should be thankful that you were picked for the T20 World Cup 2021" - Virat Kohli's childhood coach unimpressed with Hardik Pandya

All-rounder Hardik Pandya recently revealed that he was selected as a batter and was not supposed to bowl in the T20 World Cup 2021 because of his back issues.

The player pointed out that while he did push himself to bowl, he could not get the desired results. Pandya made these remarks while speaking to sports journalist Boria Majumdar.

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma, however, labelled Pandya's statement "immature." He believes the team management backed him for the marquee event, despite concerns about his fitness. Sharma believes the player should be thankful for the same.

Rajkumar Sharma said on YouTube channel Khelneeti:

"The selectors and team management favoured Hardik Pandya in the T20 World Cup 2021. Him coming out and saying what he said is not a mature statement. You should be thankful that they picked you were picked by the team management for the T20 World Cup, despite fitness concerns."

Speaking in the same video, ex-India spinner Nikhil Chopra also stated that Pandya should have avoided making such a statement. He suggested that the captain would surely have asked Pandya if he was ready to bowl.

Chopra also reckoned that the selection committee should have confirmed that Pandya had been selected as a batter ahead of the competition itself.

He said:

"The selectors in their press conference should have clarified that they have picked Hardik Pandya as just a batter and will only bowl when his body allows. There is no point in making such statements now on Pandya's part. The captain would have surely asked him before bowling him."

The Men in Blue suffered a group stage-exit at the T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE. Pandya came under the scanner after the competition, with many claiming the dynamic all-rounder wasn't fully fit for the crucial tournament.

"Hardik Pandya might have thought he was targeted for India's poor showing at the T20 World Cup" - Nikhil Chopra

Reacting to Pandya's recent statements, Chopra said that the player might have felt that he was being targeted for India's disappointing T20 World Cup campaign.

The cricketer-turned-commentator remarked that many a time a player is targeted when the team performs underwhelmingly. He feels Pandya could have been that player after India's untimely exit from the ICC event.

Chopra added:

"Hardik Pandya might have thought that he was targeted for India's poor showing at the T20 World Cup. Several times a player does come under the scanner when the team underperforms. It could have happened with Pandya this time around."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#IPL Hardik Pandya opens up on how he wants to take his team Ahmedabad forward #IPL 2022 #Ahmedabad Hardik Pandya opens up on how he wants to take his team Ahmedabad forward 💪#IPL #IPL2022 #Ahmedabad https://t.co/isVsCjszDr

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, Pandya has been appointed as the captain of the new Ahmedabad franchise for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill are also set to play for the Pandya-led side in this year's cash-rich league.

Edited by Diptanil Roy