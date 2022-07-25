"He's been doing that repeatedly now" - Salman Butt unhappy with Shubman Gill not converting starts into big knocks

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has pointed out that Team India opener Shubman Gill hasn't been able to score big runs. He believes that the young batter isn't doing full justice to his talent by throwing his wicket away after a good start.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he emphasized that Shubman Gill has the potential to come up with impactful knocks. He suggested that the 22-year-old has to convert the impressive start that he's been getting into big scores.

He said:

"Shubman Gill played well, but once again threw his wicket after being set. He's been doing that repeatedly now. While he does play very well, I think he needs to carry on and score big because he has a lot of talent."

Gill was impressive in the ODI series opener against West Indies, scoring 64 runs off 54 balls. However, his innings came to an abrupt end due to sloppy running between the wickets as he was run out.

The right-hander looked in great touch in the second fixture as well, but once again failed to score big. He managed 43 runs from 49 deliveries and was out while trying to splay a scoop against Kyle Mayers.

Butt further added that while Suryakumar Yadav has failed in the first two games of the series, his form isn't a point of concern. He mentioned that the 31-year-old has done well recently and one shouldn't point fingers at him after a couple of bad outings.

He added:

"Suryakumar Yadav has done well in India's last two series. The talk regarding his form is only amongst the fans. These things start when a player scores big in a game and fails in the next couple of matches."

The Shikhar Dhawan-led side have pocketed the three-match ODI series by winning the first two fixtures. The visitors chased down a target of 312 to secure a thrilling two-wicket victory on Sunday to go 2-0 up in the rubber.

"The pool of players is continuously increasing" - Salman Butt hails India's bench strength

The former cricketer highlighted that the Men in Blue have done well even in the absence of several senior campaigners. He opined that clear communication from the team management has reaped dividends and there's a sense of security among the players.

Butt explained that India's youngsters have made the most of their opportunities and have done well whenever they've gotten a chance in the starting XI.

"India have a solid bench strength. They are in a developmental phase and a lot their pool of players is continuously increasing. We can't see much difference in the team even when several big names are absent.

"This is because the management is providing consistent opportunities and the players have been responding well. The communication has become very clear."

India and the West Indies will battle it out in the third and final ODI of the series on Wednesday (July 27). The two sides are then scheduled to lock horns in three T20I encounters, beginning from July 29.

