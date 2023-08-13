IND vs WI 2023: 3 moments that created a buzz among fans in 4th T20I

Team India managed to make a sensational comeback in the fourth T20I to level the series 2-2 against the West Indies (WI) at Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday, August 12. In good batting conditions, captain Hardik Pandya was once again smart enough to rotate his bowlers and keep his best match-ups available for the likes of Nicholas Pooran.

While Shimron Hetmyer's 61 did seem to put WI in a strong position, the target of 179 was chased down with ease by the visitors. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill just blew away the hosts with a record partnership of 165 runs for the first wicket. The Men in Blue won with three overs to spare, absolutely annihilating WI and ensuring that the series was alive for a blockbuster Sunday.

On that note, let's take a look at the three moments from the game that grabbed the attention of fans:

#3 Kuldeep Yadav's double-strike

WI's batting this series had arguably shown that they are heavily dependent on star batter Nicholas Pooran. Given his tough record against Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik introduced the wrist-spinner straightaway into the attack. The move worked wonders as he dismissed Pooran with the latter getting caught at long on.

Captain Rovman Powell also departed in the same over, this time trying to work a googly from Kuldeep towards the on-side but only managing to edge it to the first slip. Given how crucial Pooran and Powell are for the hosts to compete, fans believe this was a crucial moment that ensured India didn't chase a daunting target.

#2 Yashasvi Jaiswal's reverse hit for six

After missing out on his T20I debut, Yashasvi Jaiswal showed just what he is capable of on Saturday. The southpaw's mammoth partnership with Shubman Gill just dismantled the WI bowling attack and the youngster remained unbeaten on 84*, winning the Player of the Match award.

While most of his strokes were outstanding, Jaiswal's reverse hit for a six over covers was just too good. To do it against the spin as Akeal Hosein turned the ball into Jaiswal just showed how talented the young southpaw is.

Click Here for the video of the six.

#1 The six that set Shubman Gill free

Arguably the biggest positive for India from the game was Shubman Gill getting back into form. The opener is crucial to India's chances in the Asia Cup and the World Cup but was going through a rough patch with scores of just 3,7 and 6 in the T20Is.

It seemed like he would struggle when he started his innings as well. However, a trademark pull shot over mid-wicket just seemed to give him that confidence. The ball flew into the stands and that was the beginning of a fantastic 77 from the right-hander. He and Jaiswal are looking like a promising opening combination for the Men in Blue in this format.

Click Here for the video of the six.