IND vs WI 2023: 3 Player battles to watch out for in 2nd T20I

A new-look Team India had a learning curve in the first T20I as they were beaten by the West Indies (IND) by four runs in a last-ball thriller. The visitors needed just 149 runs to win after some good bowling from Hardik Pandya and Co.

However, their batters just couldn't back up the effort as a lack of game awareness saw them lose wickets at regular intervals. WI had the experienced all-rounder Jason Holder at the forefront of a comeback that saw them snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

There are certain match-ups that India need to be wary about if they are to make a comeback in the series by winning the second T20I. On that note, let's take a look at three such match-ups:

#3 Tilak Varma vs Romario Shepherd

Although India lost the game, Tilak Varma had quite an impressive debut both on the field as well as with the bat. He first took two absolutely sensational catches and then backed it up with a quickfire 39.

He scored 18 runs off just eight balls faced from Romario Shepherd. However, the WI all-rounder eventually dismissed him and had the last laugh. The Men in Blue will be hoping that Varma is able to replicate his performance and not let Shepherd get the better of him this time around.

#2 Kyle Mayers vs Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal finally got his first game on the tour during the first T20I and he was right on the money, picking up two wickets in the first over, one of which was the explosive Kyle Mayers.

The southpaw has dominated Chahal when the duo have faced off in the IPL. However, Chahal has dismissed Mayers thrice in just six deliveries that he has bowled to him in T20Is, making it a match-up that is lopsided in the bowler's favor.

It will be interesting to see how Mayers approaches Chahal if the latter bowls in the powerplay again.

#1 Hardik Pandya vs Jason Holder

The turning point in the first T20I was when Jason Holder managed to dismiss Hardik Pandya with the Men in Blue needing just 37 off 30 balls. The match turned on its head and it showed exactly how crucial the all-rounder was to WI and their chances.

Hardik has scored 31 runs off 28 balls faced off Holder in T20s, but the WI all-rounder has dismissed the batter a staggering four times. The Indian captain could come in a situation where he might have to attack Holder and that will make the match-up even more intriguing.