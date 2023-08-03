IND vs WI 2023: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad pitch history and T20I records

Brian Lara Stadium will host the first T20I of the five-match series between India and West Indies today. The venue recently hosted its first-ever ODI game, where India crushed West Indies by 200 runs. India will hope to record another big win on this ground today.

Meanwhile, West Indies will look forward to kicking off their preparations for the next T20 World Cup with a series win against India. West Indies and USA will co-host the mega event next year. The Men in Maroon have already qualified for the tournament, being the co-hosts.

Before the first T20I of the five-match series begins, here's a look at the pitch history of Brian Lara Stadium.

Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad T20I records & stats

Tarouba has hosted only one T20I match. India beat West Indies by a big margin in that game. It was the opening game of the T20I series between India and West Indies in 2022, where a 19-ball 41* from Dinesh Karthik helped the Men in Blue defeat the home side.

Here's a list of some vital stats you need to know from the previous T20I match played in Tarouba:

Match played: 1

Match won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams batting second: 0

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest team total: 190/6 - India vs. West Indies, 2022.

Lowest team total: 122/8 - West Indies vs. India, 2022.

Highest individual score: 64 - Rohit Sharma (IND) vs. West Indies, 2022.

Best bowling figures: 2/22 - Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) vs. West Indies, 2022.

Average first innings score: 190

Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad pitch report

The pitch in Tarouba is slow. In the previous ODI between India and West Indies, Shubman Gill said that the ball came onto the bat nicely at the start, but as the match progressed, the conditions became challenging for the batters.

The captain winning the toss may look to bat first today in Tarouba. Spinners may receive some help from the surface in the second innings.

Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad last T20I match

India defeated West Indies by 68 runs in the previous T20I match hosted by Brian Lara Stadium. The Men in Blue posted 190/6 in 20 overs, riding on a half-century from Rohit Sharma and a quickfire 41* from Dinesh Karthik. Alzarri Joseph picked up two wickets for the home side.

In reply, West Indies managed only 122/8 in 20 overs. Not a single Caribbean batter could score more than 20 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi scalped two wickets each for India.

Brief Scores: India 190/6 (Rohit Sharma 64, Alzarri Joseph 2/46) beat West Indies 122/8 (Shamarh Brooks 20, Ravichandran Ashwin 2/22) by 68 runs.

