IND vs WI 2023: Kensington Oval, Barbados pitch history and ODI records

Kensington Oval will play host to the first two ODIs of the upcoming three-match series between India and West Indies. The Indian team will gear up for the Asia Cup and Cricket World Cup with this series against the former two-time world champions.

India and West Indies played an ODI series in 2022 as well, which the Men in Blue won 3-0. A second-string Indian squad led by Shikhar Dhawan toured the Caribbean islands last year, but this time, the BCCI has named a full-strength team, keeping the Asia Cup and Cricket World Cup in mind.

Before the first ODI starts tomorrow evening (July 27), here's a look at the pitch history of the Kensington Oval.

Kensington Oval, Barbados ODI records & stats

Kensington Oval has not hosted an ODI match since August last year. The venue has played host to 45 matches so far, with teams batting second winning 25 of them. The captain winning the toss may look to field first in the first ODI.

Here are some other stats and numbers you need to know from previous ODIs played at this stadium:

ODI matches played: 45

Matches won by teams batting first: 19

Matches won by teams batting second: 25

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 1

Highest individual score: 149 - Adam Gilchrist (AUS) vs. Sri Lanka, 2007

Best bowling figures: 5/18 - Andrew Hall (SA) vs. England, 2007

Highest team score: 364/4 - England vs. West Indies, 2019

Lowest team score: 91 - Ireland vs. Australia, 2007

Highest successful run-chase: 364/4 - England vs. West Indies, 2019

Average first-innings score: 230

Kensington Oval, Barbados pitch report

The pitch report for the first ODI of the India vs West Indies series will be broadcast live a few minutes before the toss takes place. Generally, the wicket in Barbados has been slow. The average first-innings score is 230, which shows that there have not been too many high-scoring matches at this venue.

However, in the last ODI played at this stadium, New Zealand chased down a 302-run target against West Indies.

Kensington Oval, Barbados last ODI match

New Zealand beat West Indies by five wickets in the previous ODI match hosted by Barbados in August 2022. Kyle Mayers' century helped the home side post a 301-run total on the board. Fast bowler Trent Boult bagged three wickets for the visitors.

In reply, the Blackcaps reached 307/5 in 47.1 overs thanks to half-centuries from Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, and Daryl Mitchell. A total of 21 sixes were hit in that ODI game.

Brief Scores: West Indies 301/8 (Kyle Mayers 105, Trent Boult 3/53) lost to New Zealand 307/5 (Tom Latham 69, Jason Holder 2/37) by 5 wickets.