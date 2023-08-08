IND vs WI 2023: Providence Stadium, Guyana pitch history and T20I records

Guyana's Providence Stadium will play host to the third T20I of the ongoing India vs West Indies later today (August 8). It is a do-or-die match for the Men in Blue as they are trailing by 0-2 in the five-match series, heading into the third T20I.

The previous match of this series was held in Guyana as well, where West Indies won by two wickets. After the match, Hardik Pandya opined that 160-170 would have been a defendable score on the wicket at the Providence Stadium.

Before the third T20I of the series between India and West Indies starts, here's a look at the pitch history of today's venue.

Providence Stadium, Guyana T20I records & stats

The pitch in Guyana helps the batters and bowlers equally. As Hardik Pandya mentioned in the previous match, the team batting first should aim to score around 170. India managed 152 in 20 overs of the last game and ended up losing by two wickets.

Here are some other important stats you need to know from previous T20Is hosted by the Providence Stadium.

Match played: 12

Match won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams batting second: 6

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 3

Highest team total: 191/5 - England vs. West Indies, 2010.

Lowest team total: 68 - Ireland vs. West Indies, 2010.

Highest successful run-chase: 169/5 - Bangladesh vs. West Indies, 2022.

Highest individual score: 100 - Mahela Jayawardene (SL) vs. Zimbabwe, 2010.

Best bowling figures: 4/26 - Jason Holder (WI) vs. Pakistan, 2021.

Average first innings score: 125

Providence Stadium, Guyana pitch report

The pitch in Guyana is not a batting paradise, but the batters have managed to score big at this venue once they settled in the middle. The average first-innings score at this venue is 125, but generally, teams have failed to defend targets in the range of 140-150.

Hardik Pandya opted to bat first after winning the toss in the previous T20I. However, the overall T20I records in Guyana favor the team batting second.

Providence Stadium, Guyana last T20I match

West Indies beat India by two wickets in the last T20I match played at this stadium. Tilak Varma's half-century helped the Men in Blue post 152 runs on the board despite losing two early wickets. In reply, Nicholas Pooran's whirlwind half-ton guided West Indies home.

Fifteen sixes were smashed by India and West Indies' batters in the last T20I. A total of 15 wickets fell in 38.5 overs, with spinners accounting for four of them.

Brief Scores: India 152/7 (Tilak Varma 51, Alzarri Joseph 2/28) lost to West Indies 155/8 (Nicholas Pooran 67, Hardik Pandya 3/35) by 2 wickets.