IND vs WI 2025: 4 Indian batters with 10 or more Test hundreds as openers ft. KL Rahul

KL Rahul scored a fine hundred on Day 2 of the first Test against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, October 3. Resuming his innings on his overnight score of 53, he went on to reach an impressive ton on Day 2. The right-handed batter reached the landmark by flicking a delivery from West Indies captain Roston Chase past mid-wicket.

Rahul went to lunch on Day 2 at 100*, but was dismissed early in the second session, without adding to his score. In the first over of the second session, the experienced Indian batter uppishly drove a tossed up delivery outside off from Jomel Warrican to cover. The Karnataka batter was dismissed for 100 off 197 balls, a sublime knock that featured 12 fours.

Rahul's hundred on Friday was his 11th in Test matches and only his second in home conditions. It was also his 10th Test hundred as opener. On that note, let's take a look at the four Team India batters who have notched up 10 or more Test centuries while opening the innings.

#4 KL Rahul (10)

Rahul is currently featuring in his 54th Test as opener. In 94 innings, he has scored 3,435 runs at an average of 37.74, with the aid of 10 hundreds and 16 half-centuries. His best of 199 came against England in Chennai back in December 2016. Of his 10 hundreds as Test opener, eight have come away from home.

Rahul has scored four Test hundreds in England - 149 at The Oval (2018), 137 in Leeds (2025), 129 at Lord's (2021) and 100 at Lord's (2025). The 33-year-old's other famous Test centuries include 123 against South Africa in Centurion (2021) and 110 against Australia in Sydney (2015).

The right-handed batter's only Test ton while not opening the innings came against South Africa in Centurion in the Boxing Day Test of 2023. Batting at No. 6, he scored 101 off 137 balls, hitting 14 fours and four sixes. India, however, went on to lose the Test by an innings and 32 runs.

#3 Murali Vijay (12)

The underrated Murali Vijay played 61 Tests for India between 2008 and 2018, scoring 3,982 runs at an average of 38.28, with 12 hundreds and 15 fifties. The Tamil Nadu cricketer opened the batting in 57 Test matches. All of his 12 centuries and 15 half-centuries were registered while opening the batting for India.

Vijay's highest Test score of 167 came against Australia in Hyderabad in March 2013. In fact, of his 12 Test tons, four came against the Aussies. He also scored 139 in Bengaluru (2010), 153 in Mohali (2013) and 144 in Brisbane (2014). Vijay was also dismissed for 99 in Adelaide during the 2014 tour.

Of his 12 Test centuries, nine came at home and three away. Apart from his 144 in Brisbane in 2014, Vijay also scored 146 against England in Nottingham in 2014 and 150 against Bangladesh in Fatullah in 2015.

#2 Virender Sehwag (22)

Swashbuckling former India batter Virender Sehwag played 104 Test matches in which he amassed 8,586 runs at an average of 49.34, with the aid of 23 hundreds and 32 half-centuries. He opened the batting in 98 Test matches. Barring his hundred on debut against South Africa in Bloemfontein in 2001, all his other Test tons came while opening the innings.

Sehwag's best of 319 came against South Africa in Chennai in 2008. He also slammed 309 against Pakistan in Multan in 2004 and 293 against Sri Lanka at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai in 2009. Sehwag loved playing big knocks and crossed the 200-run mark six times in his illustrious Test career.

Player Innings Runs Average HS 100s 50s Sunil Gavaskar 203 9,607 50.29 221 33 42 Virender Sehwag 168 8,124 50.14 319 22 29 Murali Vijay 100 3,880 39.19 167 12 15 KL Rahul 94 3,435 37.74 199 10 16

(Stats of India batters with 10 or more Test hundreds as openers)

Of his 22 Test hundreds as opener, 13 came at home and nine away. Some of his famous away centuries include 195 in Melbourne (2003), 106 in Nottingham (2002) and 151 in Adelaide (2008).

#1 Sunil Gavaskar (33)

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar played 125 Test matches for India and amassed 10,122 runs at an average of 51.12, with 34 hundreds and 45 half-centuries. Of his Test tons, 33 came while opening the batting. In 119 Tests as opener, the Little Master amassed 9,607 runs at an average of 50.29.

Gavaskar's best Test score as opener was the iconic 221, which he scored against England at The Oval in 1979, nearly pulling off an improbable win for India in a chase of 438. Gavaskar also scored 220 against West Indies in Port of Spain (1971) and 205 against the West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai (1978). Of his 33 tons as opener, 15 came at home and 18 in away conditions.

Ironically, Gavaskar scored only one Test hundred while not opening the batting for India and ended up posting his career-best score of 236*. The 425-ball knock came against West Indies in Chennai in 1983 and lasted 644 minutes. Gavaskar batted at No. 4 in the first innings, but walked in with the score on zero as Aunshuman Gaekwad and Dilip Vengsarkar fell for ducks.

