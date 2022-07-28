3 big positives for Team India in ODI series against West Indies

Stand-in ODI captain Shikhar Dhawan became the first skipper to lead Team India to a whitewash against West Indies. After a spirited display in the first couple of matches, West Indies were comprehensively beaten by India in the third match.

Dhawan was all praise for his young side for the way they stood up and delivered under pressure.

"As a team, we would like to thank the support staff and all the team members who have helped us. And well done, boys. The batting unit as well as the bowling unit did amazing," he said in a video that was posted by BCCI after the match.

This series was not part of the ODI Super Series and hence, it was the perfect opportunity for Team India to test their bench-strength. A number of players stood up and delivered.

Here we take a look at three positives for India in this series:

#3 Peformance of the seamers

Siraj was excellent in the death overs

In all three matches, the young Indian seamers looked very penetrative. Mohammed Siraj led the attack and was at his best in the third ODI where he picked up a couple of wickets in his first over. Prasidh Krishna could not pick up wickets, but he looked on point in the first and third ODI.

Avesh Khan made his ODI debut in the second match, but did not perform to his potential. However, in Siraj, Prasidh, Avesh, and Shardul, Team India have found a solid core of bowlers who can pick up wickets - both with the new ball and then again at the death.

Siraj showed the ability to nail his yorkers, while Shardul was impressive with his variations and control in the middle and death overs.

#2 Role of all-rounders

Axar Patel had a fantastic series

Deepak Hooda was used as a batting all-rounder in all three matches. He was very thrifty with his off spinners in all the matches and was quite good with the bat in the second ODI.

It has been a great few months for Hooda and with his all-round skills, he has quietly pushed his name for inclusion for India in the 50-over World Cup squad.

Team India will also be thrilled with Axar Patel's performance. The left-arm spinner played an absolute blinder in the second match. He has always been a reliable bowling option and his performances with the bat will give the side a lot of confidence.

#1 Consistency of a young top order

Shubman Gill was India's best batter

Shubman Gill was Team India's best batter in the series and was rightly awarded the player of the series. He looked at ease and always seemed to have time while facing the seamers and spinners.

He scored a 53-ball 64 before getting run out in the first match. In the second match, he looked serene for his 43 off 49 before attempting a bizarre scoop. He looked in control in third ODI and was all set to score his maiden ton before rain ended India's innings. His performances will enthuse India going forward.

Apart from Gill, it was also a good series for Shreyas Iyer. The right-hander scored a couple of half centuries and looked the perfect number three. With Virat Kohli not being at his best, India could have found a capable batter to take up the responsibility at the top of the order.

