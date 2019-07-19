Ind vs WI: Selection meeting for West Indies tour to be held on July 21

All the spotlight is on MS Dhoni's future after a tough 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup

It has been reported by ANI that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will finally hold the selection committee meeting for the upcoming West Indies tour on July 21 in Mumbai. The tour will begin on August 3 with the T20 series and will end with the Test series on September 3. This Test series against the West Indies will also mark the beginning of the new ICC Test Championship.

Selection meeting for the upcoming tour of West Indies to be held in Mumbai on July 21. pic.twitter.com/0NRdnMnJuE — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019

Initially, the meeting was scheduled to meet on July 19 but it was postponed by a day or two due to a diktat from the Committee of Administrators (COA) that the chief selector MSK Prasad should convene the meeting instead of the BCCI secretary.

Team India skipper Virat Kohli will join the five selectors on Sunday to pick a squad that may involve some interesting calls.

The main area of contention will be MS Dhoni's availability and role for the West Indies tour if he is available. It has been widely reported that Dhoni might be rested considering that he is coming off a tiring season which involved both the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the World Cup.

Some of the first choice fast-bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami might also get a break for the limited-overs part of the tour.

“The selectors might consider resting some players for the limited-overs series because they have had no break in the last couple of months starting with IPL-12. But they will be aware of the fact that the World Test Championships begins with two Tests in the West Indies for India. Every Test win is important especially away from home. So it’s possible they will send a full-strength squad for the Test series,” sources close to the selectors informed CricketNext.