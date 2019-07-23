WI vs IND 2019: SWOT analysis of the Indian squad for ODI series against West Indies

India set to play 3-match ODI series against West Indies

After the hectic schedule at the ICC World Cup 2019, the Indian team is set to go on a Caribbean tour which constitutes of 3 T20Is, 3 50-over matches and 2 test matches. The Men in Blue are scheduled to play the first One Day International match in Guyana and the next two ODI matches in Trinidad.

The likes of Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Khaleel Ahmed, and Navdeep Saini have got opportunities thanks to their consistent performances for India A and in the domestic circuit. Shubman Gill, who won the Man of the Series in recently concluded India A vs West Indies A ODI series, might feel unlucky to have missed out from the squad.

The Indian squad for the One Day series of three matches is - Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini.

Here, we dissect and analyze the various facets of the selected squad.

#1 Strengths:

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

The top-three comprising of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and Virat Kohli has been the backbone of India’s batting line up since Champions Trophy 2013. Rohit Sharma, who was in the form of his life in the World Cup 2019, will hope to carry on the same way. His partner at the top of the order Shikhar Dhawan, who got injured after scoring a century against Australia in World Cup 2019, will wish to be back in the rhythm after a break.

Virat Kohli, the number one batsman in this format, failed to register any three-digit figure in the last eleven ODI matches despite crossing the 50-run mark five times. Kohli is arguably the best batsman of this generation and will wish to break this streak and hit his 8th hundred against the ‘Men in Maroon’.

The spin trio consisting of Chahal, Kuldeep and Jadeja can also be considered as one of India’s strength thanks to their record against the same opposition specifically both the left-arm spinners. Jadeja, Kuldeep, and Chahal have 36, 18 and 7 scalps to their name in 23, 10 and 3 matches respectively.

