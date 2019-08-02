×
IND vs WI: Three players to watch out for in the 1st T20I

Karthik Raj
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
74   //    02 Aug 2019, 22:32 IST

Rishabh Pant on the charge against Bangladesh in an ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group phase match
Rishabh Pant on the charge against Bangladesh in an ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group phase match

After a disappointing semi-final exit at the 2019 World Cup, India will get back on the field once again as the full tour of the West Indies is set to commence on Saturday, August 3. The 'Men in Blue' will be raring to go when they lock horns with the West Indies at Lauderhill, Florida in the first T20I of the three-match series.

Considering that the T20 World Cup in Australia is only a year and a few months away, India will look to start their preparations with this T20I series itself. India's intent to start their preparations for the showpiece event is also reflected in the squad given that there are as many as nine changes to the team that was selected for the lone T20I against Australia in the back-end of February.

The fact that India haven't won the T20 World Cup after the inaugural edition will also act as added motivation for the team to find their best combination and start firing on all cylinders quickly.

With a lot of T20 superstars in their side, West Indies will also pose a very stiff challenge for India in the upcoming series.

So, with an exciting series in the offing, let us have a look at three exciting Indian players who might impress everyone on Saturday and beyond.

Rishabh Pant

India will hope that Rishabh Pant gets through the transition phase quickly and starts to bring his IPL game to the international arena
India will hope that Rishabh Pant gets through the transition phase quickly and starts to bring his IPL game to the international arena

Rishabh Pant might not be an unknown player anymore given his exploits in the Indian Premier League but he still hasn't produced his best at the international level. In 15 matches, he has only been able to score 233 runs at an average of 19.42.

With some World Cup experience under the belt, Pant will be expected to produce some cracking knocks in the middle-order. With MS Dhoni not in the team, the 21-year-old can be assured about playing all three T20 matches as India's wicket-keeper. Also, Hardik Pandya's absence from the squad also gives a relatively defensive look to India's middle-order. This is where Pant will come in handy with his effortless big-hitting.

