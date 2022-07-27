IND vs ZIM 2022: 3 Indian players who will look to come good

Not all of India’s young guns have had a great run so far in the ongoing three-match ODI series against the West Indies.

While skipper Shikhar Dhawan, his fellow opener Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer are among the runs, the middle order is yet to fire. The batters have got starts, but have struggled to convert them into big ones.

Bowling seems to be on point for India as they managed to hold their nerve and defend stiff totals. However, from a batting perspective, some players will look to step up as the three-game 50-over series against Zimbabwe beckons. With the tour set to see the return of some familiar faces, the onus will be on the present squad’s promising names to make a case for themselves.

On that note, we take a look at three players who will look to come good in the Zimbabwe series starting August 18.

#1 Deepak Hooda

It has been tough for Deepak Hooda in the first two ODIs against the West Indies with scores of 27 and 33. He will curse himself for not converting the starts into big knocks.

While an argument can be made that he was sent in to finish the innings for India in Hardik Pandya’s absence, there’s still one more ODI and T20I series to go, meaning the Baroda all-rounder will look to put in some impactful performances.

The three-match ODI series might see Hooda play a similar role of what he’s playing now, and he will be keen to adapt to the new role as quickly as possible.

With the series signaling the start of India’s preparation to next year’s World Cup, Hooda will be hoping to find a spot in the squad and can make amends.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav

Like Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav has done very little in the two games against the West Indies so far. Despite looking good in the initial phase, he’s failed to gain momentum and that puts his spot in danger.

With Gill and Shreyas Iyer among the runs in both the matches, and the return of KL Rahul on the cards, Yadav will look to come good in the upcoming tour and the remainder of the series against the Windies.

Yadav’s edge over Iyer and Gill is his adaptability irrespective of the conditions, and that makes him a prime contender to occupy the No.4 position.

However, the lack of runs in the first two games will put him under the pump as his slot might eventually be taken over by Iyer once Virat Kohli returns in the future series.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja

One of India’s finest all-rounders was a last-minute omission as the Men in Blue geared up to play their first ODI against Nicholas Pooran and Co.

Ravindra Jadeja’s knee niggle forced him out of the three-match ODI series. While his availability ahead of the T20I series remains in doubt, there is no question that he will look to deliver with both bat and ball.

With a new-look Indian unit certain to play Zimbabwe, the think-tank might put Jadeja in the side for his experience. This also gives him some much-needed game time to gear up for the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup — both of which he is certain to play a crucial role in.

