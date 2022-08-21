IND vs ZIM 2022: 3 players India can play in the 3rd ODI

India can afford to experiment to the hilt in the upcoming third ODI against Zimbabwe after winning the series in the first two games. The visitors can try out some new names and combinations when they face off again for the final one-dayer at the Harare Sports Club on Monday (August 22).

The second ODI saw India register a five-wicket win. Sanju Samson (43*) played a vital knock, while Shikhar Dhawan (33), Shubman Gill (33), and Ishan Kishan (25) played their part after the bowlers skittled out the hosts for a modest 161.

This gives KL Rahul and the management more room to tweak the playing XI and provide their bench with a chance to get some game time. On that note, we look at three players who India can field in the third ODI.

#1 Rahul Tripathi can make his India debut replacing Shubman Gill

After his scintillating performances in the domestic circuit and the IPL that earned him his maiden India call-up, Rahul Tripathi is now a prime candidate to make his debut in the third ODI.

The think-tank can afford to replace Gill with Tripathi, with the former playing two games in the series already. Tripathi can slip into the No.3 slot, while the opening pair of Dhawan and Rahul will remain the same.

#2 Shahbaz Ahmed in place of Axar Patel

Shahbaz Ahmed, who replaced Washington Sundar in the squad, is one of the players in the same mold as Axar Patel. The bowling all-rounder could be thrown in with an opportunity to replace Patel, who has featured in the first two games.

Axar's four wickets from two games is enough to keep him in the squad for the foreseeable future. Should Ahmed get a go in the final ODI, it's a chance for the Bengal all-rounder to make a case for himself.

#3 Deepak Chahar for Mohammed Siraj/Prasidh Krishna

In what came as a surprise, Deepak Chahar was one of the surprise omissions in the second ODI, and he could perhaps replace either Mohammed Siraj or Prasidh Krishna as one of the frontline seamers.

Both Siraj and Krishna have been impressive in their games so far, and Chahar, who was named Player of the Match in his comeback game after a lengthy injury layoff, could replace one of these two pacers.

