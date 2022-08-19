3 reasons why Deepak Chahar should be in India's first-choice ODI playing XI

Prior to turning out for Team India in the first ODI against Zimbabwe, Deepak Chahar hadn't played a professional cricket game since February. He suffered a couple of injury setbacks and missed the entirety of the 2022 Indian Premier League apart from a few international assignments.

But Chahar didn't show any signs of rust in his first game back. Opening the bowling, he sent back Zimbabwe's top three in his first six overs to finish with figures of 3/27. The 30-year-old bowled seven overs in his first spell before taking a breather to watch his partners bundle the opposition out for 189.

A fully fit Deepak Chahar could be a massive asset for Team India in white-ball cricket. Here are three reasons why he should be part of India's first-choice ODI playing XI.

#3 India don't have any out-and-out swing bowlers in ODIs right now

India have struggled to take wickets in the opening powerplay in ODI cricket of late. Even when playing a full-strength side featuring the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami, the Men in Blue haven't been able to put the opposition on the backfoot early. One of the biggest reasons behind this could be the fact that they often haven't played an out-and-out swing bowler who can use the initial movement on offer to threaten both edges of the opposition batters.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's fragile body doesn't allow him to play the longer formats on a regular basis, while others like Arshdeep Singh haven't had enough time to make a mark at the international level. Deepak Chahar, who can swing the ball prodigiously both ways and is fairly accurate, could be the permanent solution to India's problems.

Chahar has six wickets in the opening powerplay in ODIs at an economy rate of 5.12 and giving him a consistent run of games could bring the best out of him.

#2 Deepak Chahar's batting ability puts him in a battle with Shardul Thakur, one he probably wins

Most of India's fast bowlers aren't exactly useful with the bat. The likes of Bumrah, Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Avesh Khan aren't capable of contributing lower-order runs on a regular basis. As a result, the Men in Blue will probably have to play one of Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar given that they need a specialist wrist-spinner, the options for which don't offer any batting depth either.

Evaluating Chahar and Thakur in the batting and bowling departments is not an easy task, since the two fast bowlers have unique attributes. While the former is a powerplay enforcer, the latter has generally bowled in the middle overs. Their batting is more comparable, with three ODI fifties between them apart from a few eye-catching knocks under pressure.

But while it's close, Chahar's excellent recent performances with both bat and ball, combined with his wicket-taking threat, will give him the edge. India must play a fast-bowling all-rounder if they want three frontline pace options, and Chahar's profile fits the team best as of now.

#1 Deepak Chahar has had a promising start to his international career

Deepak Chahar made his India debut back in 2018, and he has turned out for the country in eight ODIs and 20 T20Is. He hasn't had many chances to prove his worth to the team, but he has done enough to show clear glimpses of the player he could become.

Chahar is the owner of India's best figures in T20I cricket (6/7). He has scalped at least one wicket in six of his last seven T20Is and has never been dismissed in the format with a highest score of 21*. In ODIs, Chahar has picked up at least two wickets in each of his last five matches and his scores in the format read 12, 6*, 69*, 54 and 38.

The sample size is small, but Chahar has done nothing to warrant being dropped from the side. He has been a consistent performer in both departments, and India could reap the rewards of backing him in ODI cricket.

