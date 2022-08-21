IND vs ZIM 2022: 3 reasons why the focus will be on KL Rahul in the third ODI

KL Rahul's much-awaited comeback as a batter didn't materialize as many would have expected as he was able to score just a solitary run.

The 30-year-old had promoted himself to the top of the order to get some much-needed time in the middle, but his dismissal meant that he now has just one more innings left before the Asia Cup to make an impact.

One of the main reasons why Rahul was added to the squad for the Zimbabwe ODIs was that he was making a return to competitive cricket for the first time since the end of IPL 2022.

A groin injury, followed by a post-surgery recovery, made KL Rahul wait for the tour of the West Indies. However, he was so unlucky that he got tested positive for COVID-19 and has yet to play a competitive game since May this year.

Although Rahul seems to be a certainty in Team India's Asia Cup and probably even T20 World Cup playing XI, the selectors and the team management would still want to see how his feet are moving after such a long lay-off.

On that note, let's take a look at three reasons why the third ODI played between India and Zimbabwe is not exactly a 'dead rubber' for the stand-in Indian captain:

#3 KL Rahul's failure on Saturday

Ishan Trivedi @Ishan282Trivedi all this hype to send @klrahul opening *as net practice* during zim series for 1(5). all this hype to send @klrahul opening *as net practice* during zim series for 1(5).

KL Rahul didn't get to bat in the first ODI as the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill completed a comprehensive 10-wicket win for the visitors.

In the second ODI, the hosts once again set a low total and it looked like the 30-year-old may not get time in the middle.

Understandably, Rahul promoted himself to the top of the order and Gill was slotted in to bat at No.3. While this was a great opportunity for the captain to get some runs, he missed a flick, played across the line of the inswinger and was trapped in front.

This was arguably an anti-climax as KL Rahul had good memories of Zimbabwe, which also included a hundred on his ODI debut. This failure would have definitely left a sour taste for both him and his fans.

#2 Toss factor

Amey Pethkar @ameypethkar9 There are somethings you’ll never understand like KL Rahul opting to bowl first against Zimbabwe 🤔 #ZIMvIND There are somethings you’ll never understand like KL Rahul opting to bowl first against Zimbabwe 🤔 #ZIMvIND

Traditionally, the new ball does quite a bit in the morning in Zimbabwe as there is often a bit of spice in the wicket. KL Rahul opted to bowl first in the first ODI and India won the game comfortably, making use of the conditions.

However, many were left puzzled when the Indian captain once again chose to bowl after winning the toss a couple of days later.

They feel the main purpose for Rahul on this tour is to challenge himself in swinging conditions and get some time with the bat under his belt.

This is another reason why it will be interesting to see if Rahul puts the team out of its comfort zone by batting first if he wins the toss in the final ODI.

#3 Other opening options doing well

𓃵 Ctrl C + Ctrl Memes 45 @Ctrlmemes_ Rule out KL Rahul from Asia cup and replace him with Ishan Kishan ASAP Rule out KL Rahul from Asia cup and replace him with Ishan Kishan ASAP

Having made KL Rahul the vice-captain of the Indian team for the Asia Cup, the selectors have made it quite clear that it is him and Rohit Sharma that they are looking at as the first-choice opening pair in T20Is.

But stranger things have happened before in Indian cricket, where poor form just before a showpiece event like the T20 World Cup can severely affect a player's chances of being in the playing XI.

Moreover, options like Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have done incredibly well in the limited chances that they have got at the top of the order.

So if KL Rahul fails once again in the ODI series, the pressure on himself to perform in the Asia Cup will only increase exponentially.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Yasho Amonkar