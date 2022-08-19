3 reasons why KL Rahul must open in the second ODI 

After a convincing win in the first match, the KL Rahul-led Indian side will want to seal the series when they take on Zimbabwe in the second ODI. The bowlers, led by Deepak Chahar, bowled out the hosts for 189 before the Indian openers, Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill, chased it down without being separated.

Rahul won an important toss and elected to bowl first, and almost all the boxes were ticked. The only concern for India heading into the second match of the series will be the captain, who did not get any batting practice on his return.

There are whispers that he could slot back in as an opener and there is merit to these discussions.

Here, we take a look at three reasons why Rahul should open in the remaining games of the series:

#3 Good record in Harare as an opener

India need an in-form KL Rahul

KL Rahul made his debut in Harare back in 2016 and smashed a ton in his very first game as an opener. Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of the first ODI, he said it was nice to return to the ground where he made his white-ball debut. He went on to say that he wanted to add on to those memories.

Rahul was not required to bat in the first match so there is a case for him to slide up the order. He made his T20I debut at the same ground and the familiarity of conditions would help him give India the start they would like.

#2 Fantastic numbers as an opener

KL Rahul should open to find rhythm ahead of the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup

Rahul is a natural opener across all formats and he should get back to this spot to find rhythm ahead of the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup. Although Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan have formed a potent opening combination, Rahul is ahead in the pecking order as far as the opener's slot is concerned.

If we take a look at his numbers in ODI, he has opened the innings in 21 matches and has impressive numbers to show. In these matches, Rahul has scored 884 runs at an average of 46.52 with three centuries.

“Shubman Gill is also somebody that India can start looking at as a batter down the order in Test cricket," former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has said, offering a solution to the predicament facing India in this ODI series.

#1 Game time needed ahead of Asia Cup

KL Rahul needs to hit his stride as an opener

Rahul needs to hit his stride ahead of India's matches in the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup. He will open India's innings in the shortest format and will have to take on the new ball and set the pace up front.

India have adopted an aggressive approach in T20Is and, as such, Rahul will play a key role in setting the template as an opener. Against Zimbabwe, he will have the opportunity to bat in familiar conditions and in a familiar role and this can only bode well for the Indian team moving forward.

