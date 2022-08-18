Looking back at all the three ODI innings KL Rahul has played against Zimbabwe

KL Rahul will be back in action after a prolonged layoff, which included surgery for a hernia and a positive Covid-19 test.

The Karnataka batter is set to lead India into a three-match one-day international series against Zimbabwe away from home. All three encounters are scheduled to be played in Harare, beginning today (August 18) itself.

While he wasn't in the squad initially, Rahul was added to the Indian team after he cleared a fitness test earlier this month. The last time Rahul played ODIs, he batted in the middle-order. But he is one of India's top candidates to open during the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup. Hence, this could mean that the right-hander can partner up alongside Shikhar Dhawan to get the much-needed game time under his belt.

In his career so far, Rahul has played three ODIs against Zimbabwe, mustering as many as 196 runs at an immaculate average of 196 and a strike rate of 83.4. He will be hoping to continue on his impressive numbers against Zimbabwe and fare well once again for the Men in Blue.

On that note, let's roll back time and look at all three ODI innings by KL Rahul against Zimbabwe.

#1. 100* off 115 balls in the 1st ODI in 2016

The three-match one-day series between India and Zimbabwe in 2016 provided a young KL Rahul with a golden opportunity to prove himself when all the frontline batters were rested.

The then-24-year old pounced on the chance and scripted his name in the history books as he became the only Indian ever to smash a century in his ODI debut.

After opting to bat first, India bundled out the hosts for 168. Jasprit Bumrah bowled brilliantly as he scalped four wickets. KL Rahul came out to open alongside Karun Nair before the latter was dismissed for just seven runs.

Rahul and Ambati Rayudu then combined for a 162-run partnership for the second wicket as the team romped home. Rahul got to his maiden century in 115 balls. It was a slow and calculated innings with just seven fours and a solitary six but proved to be an extremely effective one for his team.

In his usual style, the talented dasher displayed some classy and elegant strokes and dominated against both pace and spin. The debutant was presented the Player of the Match award for his match-winning knock.

#2. 33 off 50 in the 2nd ODI in 2016

Following his wonderful ton, Rahul failed to garner many runs even after attaining a good start in the second ODI of the series.

The Indian bowling unit hunted cohesively once again as they ran through Zimbabwe's batting line-up to restrict them to a paltry score of 126. While Barinder Sran and Dhawal Kulkarni took two wickets each, Yuzvendra Chahal bagged three scalps with his wily leg-spin.

In response, KL Rahul gave his side a solid start once more. He and Karun Nair scrolled past India for 50 runs within 13 overs. However, after smashing four exquisite boundaries, Rahul lost his wicket after scoring 33 runs. In search of cutting wide outside the off-stump ball, he got played on and dragged back Chamu Chibhabha's delivery on to his stumps.

This led Rayudu onto the crease, whose flamboyant 44-ball 41 won India the game within 27 overs.

#3. 63* off 70 in the 3rd ODI in 2016

KL Rahul was once again amongst the runs in the dead-rubber in Harare and played a bit more aggressively during that fixture.

For the third consecutive time in the series, Zimbabwe batted first and failed to stand against a prolific Indian attack. Zimbabwe registered their lowest score of the series when they were skittled out 123. Barring Sran, all Indian bowlers took at least one wicket. Bumrah took as many as four scalps to end the ODI series with an impressive nine wickets (the most by any bowler in the series).

Chasing 124, the tourists never looked in trouble as Rahul led his side with a splendid 63* off 70 balls. Rahul partnered with debutant Faiz Fazal, who also recorded his maiden half-century, scoring 53* off 61. While striking at a rate of 90, both Indian openers dominated the Zimbabwe bowlers and took India home within 22 overs without conceding their wickets.

KL Rahul, who manifested stylish strokeplay throughout the series, ended with 196 runs in three games. Rahul's stirring performances saw him earn the Player of the Series award.

