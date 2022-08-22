IND vs ZIM 2022, 3rd ODI: Today's match players list, teams & umpires

Team India will look to complete a 3-0 whitewash of Zimbabwe when they take on the hosts in the final one-dayer of the three-match series in Harare on Monday (August 22). Despite arriving with a second-string side, the Men in Blue have dominated the series on rather expected lines.

In both matches, they have won the toss and bowled first. The bowlers have enjoyed themselves against a weak batting unit. Deepak Chahar marked his return to international cricket with a three-wicket haul in the first game. All-rounder Shardul Thakur, replacing Chahar for the second match, also claimed three wickets. The rest of the bowlers have also provided good support.

In the batting, openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill have carried on from where they left off against West Indies. Sanju Samson played an impressive knock in the last game after the visitors stumbled in a small chase. Team India will now want KL Rahul to get some runs, keeping the upcoming Asia Cup in mind.

Today's IND vs ZIM toss result

India have won the toss and have opted to bat this time. Explaining the decision, captain KL Rahul said:

“Just want to challenge ourselves. I've been short of playing time so I'm eager to get some runs and spend time in the middle.”

India have made two changes to their playing XI. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna miss out, while Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan come in.

BCCI @BCCI



A look at our Playing XI for the game. Two changes for



Avesh Khan and Deepak Chahar in for Siraj and Prasidh.



Live - #ZIMvIND KL Rahul has won the toss and we will bat first in the 3rd ODI.A look at our Playing XI for the game. Two changes for #TeamIndia Avesh Khan and Deepak Chahar in for Siraj and Prasidh.Live - bit.ly/ZIMvIND-3RDODI KL Rahul has won the toss and we will bat first in the 3rd ODI.A look at our Playing XI for the game. Two changes for #TeamIndiaAvesh Khan and Deepak Chahar in for Siraj and Prasidh.Live - bit.ly/ZIMvIND-3RDODI #ZIMvIND https://t.co/Ef3AwRykMt

There are two changes for Zimbabwe as well. Richard Ngarava comes in for Tanaka Chivanga, Tony Munyonga is in for Wesley Madhevere.

IND vs ZIM - Today's Match Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (w), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

Zimbabwe: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Tony Munyonga, Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava

Today's IND vs ZIM match player list

India squad: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad.

BCCI @BCCI



Favourite meal



Best batting partner



A round of Quick Answers with



#TeamIndia | #ZIMvIND InspirationsFavourite mealBest batting partnerA round of Quick Answers with @Ruutu1331 as he shares this & more! Inspirations 👍Favourite meal 😋Best batting partner 👌A round of Quick Answers with @Ruutu1331 as he shares this & more! ⚡ ⚡ #TeamIndia | #ZIMvIND https://t.co/Xu6SNmFR2H

Zimbabwe squad: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, John Masara, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga, Tanaka Chivanga.

IND vs ZIM - Today Match umpires

On-field umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Langton Rusere

TV umpire: Forster Mutizwa

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert