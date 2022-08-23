Gill shines, KL Rahul disappoints: India's player ratings from the ODI series vs Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe, led by a stellar knock from Sikandar Raza, pushed Team India to the limit in the third and final ODI on Monday, August 22. However, the visiting bowlers held their nerve under pressure to ensure a 3-0 whitewash, one that extended India's unbeaten run against the Chevrons in ODI cricket.

The Men in Blue coasted to comprehensive victories while chasing in the first two ODIs, but they were in for a stern test in the dead rubber. They needed a coming-of-age performance from eventual Player of the Series Shubman Gill to spare their blushes.

Here are India's player ratings from the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe.

IND vs ZIM 2022: Gill claims Player of the Series award as India record whitewash

KL Rahul: 4/10

Named as a late addition to the side to get some match practice ahead of the Asia Cup, Rahul didn't get to bat in the first game before failing in the second. Although he spent some time in the middle in the final ODI, his strike rate wasn't great and he didn't look particularly fluent. The stand-in Indian skipper's captaincy and toss decisions, as has become the norm, were pedestrian.

Shikhar Dhawan: 7/10

The second-highest run-scorer in the series with 154 runs, at an average of 77, Dhawan was a bank at the top of the order as always. However, his strike rate of 76.23 was a cause for concern and will need to be addressed in the lead-up to the World Cup.

Shubman Gill: 9.5/10

The Player of the Series for his 245 runs, Gill continued from where he left off against the West Indies. He notched up his maiden international century in the third ODI and adjusted to a middle-order role effortlessly.

Ishan Kishan: 6.5/10

Kishan had two innings to make an impression. He didn't do himself any favors with a careless dismissal in the first but made amends to some extent with a fifty in the second. The southpaw was good behind the stumps and on the field.

Sanju Samson: 8/10

The second ODI's Player of the Match for his 43* and a few stunning catches, Samson, had a decent series. He struck a couple of lusty blows in the final ODI as well, and barring a missed stumping, he didn't put a foot wrong.

Deepak Hooda: 6/10

Hooda faced 39 balls and bowled two overs in a series that didn't give him much action. He has been one of India's most consistent performers over the last few series, so it won't be a surprise to see him get an extended run of games in white-ball cricket.

Shardul Thakur: 7/10

Thakur scalped four wickets in the two games he played, with his three-wicket haul in the second ODI helping India dismiss Zimbabwe cheaply. His accuracy wasn't always there, but he produced breakthroughs as always.

Deepak Chahar: 8.5/10

Making his return from a long injury-enforced break, Chahar picked up three wickets in the first ODI to walk away with the Player of the Match award. After being given a break for the second encounter, the talented swing bowler scalped another two wickets in the final ODI although he was taken for 75 runs in his 10 overs. He ended up as the second-highest wicket-taker in a promising display overall.

Axar Patel: 9/10

Axar didn't have much to do with the bat, but he finished the series as the highest wicket-taker with six scalps at an astounding economy rate of 3.02. The Zimbabwe batters had no answers to his inward angle and unrelenting accuracy.

Mohammed Siraj: 8/10

Siraj wasn't as penetrative as he'd have liked as he recorded only two wickets in the two matches he played, but he was consistent throughout and had the Zimbabwe batters on a leash. His economy rate of 3.25 stood out.

Prasidh Krishna: 7.5/10

Prasidh has the X-factor India are looking for, both with the new ball and in the middle overs. Although he occasionally had a tendency to lose the plot, his four wickets were a result of his ability to generate sharp seam movement and bounce. The pacer is fast becoming an integral part of India's ODI plans.

Avesh Khan: 4/10

Playing the third ODI to get some gametime ahead of the Asia Cup, Avesh was wayward for most of his spell. Although he eventually managed to finish with a three-fer, his lack of variations and inability to bowl to plans have often hurt India in the recent past.

Kuldeep Yadav: 6.5/10

Kuldeep had only three victims in the three-match series, but he bowled well. The Zimbabwe batters exercised caution against him as he finished with an economy rate of 4.39. However, the Men in Blue will want more penetration from their talented wrist-spinner.

