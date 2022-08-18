IND vs ZIM 2022: [WATCH] Bug ‘scares’ Ishan Kishan during national anthem ahead of 1st India vs Zimbabwe ODI

A bug troubled Team India batter Ishan Kishan during the national anthem ahead of the first ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare on Thursday (August 18). The opener was caught by surprise as the bug wandered around his ears and the youngster was forced to take evasive action, ducking as if a bouncer was directed at him!

Kishan is part of India’s playing XI for the opening one-dayer against Zimbabwe in Harare. The game also marks the comeback of stand-in skipper KL Rahul and pacer Deepak Chahar after an injury layoff.

Ahead of the match, the teams lined-up for the national anthem. During India’s turn, Kishan was seen being troubled by a bug. An Instagram user with the handle ‘thebluehoodieguy’ shared the clip on his social media account. Watch the video below:

India won the toss and decided to bowl first in the opening one-dayer against Zimbabwe. Speaking after winning the toss, Men in Blue captain Rahul explained:

“Looks like a good wicket, it's an early start, so could have a bit of moisture. Good opportunity to bowl first and exploit the first hour. A lot of guys have got opportunities, good chance to challenge yourself and your skills.”

The visitors got off to a terrific start, reducing Zimbabwe to 71 for 5 in 17 overs. Pacer Chahar claimed three of the first five wickets to fall.

India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI squads

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (w), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Sean Williams, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Bradley Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava.

“What selectors do is fair” - Ishan Kishan on Asia Cup 2022 snub

The 24-year-old was one of the surprise exclusions from the Team India squad for the Asia Cup in the UAE. Kishan is India’s second-leading run-getter in the format in 2022. He has smashed 430 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 130.30.

Despite being ignored, the left-hander remained positive. Reacting to the snub, he told ANI:

"I feel that what selectors do is fair. They put a lot of thought while selecting players as to who should be given the opportunity and where. It is a positive for me because if I am not selected, I will work harder and score more runs. When selectors will have confidence in me, they will obviously keep me in the team.”

Having made international debut in March 2021, the youngster has featured in three ODIs and 19 T20Is, scoring 88 and 543 runs respectively.

