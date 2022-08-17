IND vs ZIM 2022: When and where to watch India vs Zimbabwe ODI series?

The India vs Zimbabwe ODI series will start on Thursday, August 18, at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. This series is a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, meaning each match will carry 10 points.

The winner of one match in the India vs Zimbabwe ODI series will add 10 points to their tally in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. The Men in Blue have already qualified for the World Cup 2023 being the hosts of the tournament, but Zimbabwe need to finish in the upper half of the standings for a direct ticket to the mega event.

Zimbabwe are 12th right now on the 13-team table, and they need to win as many matches as they can in the remaining part of the league.

BCCI @BCCI



More details here - #ZIMvIND UPDATE - Shahbaz Ahmed replaces injured Washington Sundar for Zimbabwe series.More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2022/… UPDATE - Shahbaz Ahmed replaces injured Washington Sundar for Zimbabwe series.More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2022/… #ZIMvIND

Before this important India vs Zimbabwe ODI series gets underway, here's a look at the full telecast channel list for the three matches.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Zimbabwe matches in India?

The Indian team has been working hard in the nets at the Harare Sports Club. (Image: Twitter/BCCI)

Sony Pictures Sports Network has bought the rights to telecast the ODI series between India and Zimbabwe in India. The three matches will be live on Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD (Hindi), Sony Ten 4, Sony Ten 4 HD (Tamil and Telugu), and Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD (English).

Live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV in all languages. SuperSport TV is likely to telecast this series in Zimbabwe.

India vs Zimbabwe ODI series complete schedule

Like every other series in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, this series consists of three matches. Here is the complete schedule with timings in IST:

1st ODI - August 18, 12:45 PM IST

2nd ODI - August 20, 12:45 PM IST

3rd ODI - August 22, 12:45 PM IST

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the 1st ODI between India and Zimbabwe? India Zimbabwe 2 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das