IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022: Head to Head Stats and Records you need to know before India vs Zimbabwe match

The India vs Zimbabwe match will take place at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday evening at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Men in Blue will start as the favorites to win this game. They will book their place in the semifinals if they win this match.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, have already been knocked out of the competition and will play for pride. Also, if they register a win tomorrow, they can spoil India's party.

Ahead of this crucial game, here are all the details you need to know about their head-to-head record.

India vs Zimbabwe Head To Head Record in T20Is

India lead the head-to-head record in T20I matches against Zimbabwe 5-2. The two nations last played a T20I back in 2016.

IND vs ZIM Head to Head Record in T20 World Cup

Action from the meeting between the two nations at the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup (Image: Getty)

India have never played against Zimbabwe in T20 World Cups. Tomorrow's match will mark the first meeting between the two nations on the grand stage.

Last 5 India vs Zimbabwe games in India

India have never hosted a T20I match against Zimbabwe. There is no data available for previous matches between the two teams on Indian soil.

Last 5 IND vs ZIM games in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe have played host to all seven T20Is between the two nations. Here's a summary of their last five games:

IND (138/6) beat ZIM (135/6) by 3 runs, Jun 22, 2016. IND (103/0) beat ZIM (99/9) by 10 wickets, Jun 20, 2016. ZIM (170/6) beat IND (168/6) by 2 runs, Jun 18, 2016. ZIM (145/7) beat IND (135/9) by 10 runs, Jul 19, 2015. IND (178/5) beat ZIM (124/7) by 54 runs, Jul 17, 2015.

