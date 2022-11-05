IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne pitch history and T20I records

India will play their last match of the Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup 2022 against Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. It is a virtual do-or-die match for India as they might be eliminated if they lose the match.

At the moment, the Men in Blue are at the top of the Group 2 points table with three wins from four matches, but before their match tomorrow, South Africa will take on the Netherlands, while Pakistan will face Bangladesh.

The results of the first two games will decide India's qualification scenario. Ahead of the crucial game in Melbourne, here's a look at some vital numbers you need to know from previous matches played at the MCG.

Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne T20I stats

T20I matches played: 20

Matches won by teams batting first: 6

Matches won by teams batting second: 10

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 4

Highest individual score: 89 - David Warner (AUS) vs. England, 2009.

Best bowling figures: 4/30 - Josh Hazlewood (AUS) vs. England, 2014.

Highest team score: 184/3 - India vs. Australia, 2016.

Lowest team score: 74 - India vs. Australia, 2008.

Highest successful run chase: 172/5 - Sri Lanka vs. Australia, 2017.

Average first-innings score: 142

Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) last T20I match

England v Ireland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup (Image: Getty)

Fans should note that the last three T20I matches at the Melbourne Cricket Ground were abandoned due to rain. The New Zealand vs Afghanistan, Ireland vs Afghanistan and Australia vs England clashes at the T20 World Cup were the three games that ended with no result.

Before the three matches, England took on Ireland in a rain-marred game at the MCG during the ongoing mega ICC event. Ireland won that match by five runs via D/L method.

Ireland scored 157 runs in that game, and in reply, England were 105/5 at 14.3 overs when rain forced the umpires to end the match.

Only five sixes were hit in the match between England and Ireland. A total of 15 wickets fell in the contest, with spin bowlers taking four of them.

