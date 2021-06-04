"This is how life is going to be ahead" - Shikha Pandey on challenges of isolation and quarantine [Exclusive]

As an athlete, one has to sacrifice a lot to achieve their dream of playing for India. Throughout life, the profession demands that cricketers be outside on the ground. When locked inside the 4 walls in hotel isolation just before a big tournament, it takes a big toll both physically and mentally.

The second wave of COVID has hit India pretty badly, and the pandemic has taken a lot of lives while it has also left a lot of people homeless and jobless. The BCCI has had to ensure the utmost safety of its players and staff, with the mutant virus proving a lot more dangerous than its predecessor.

Therefore, a strict bio secure bubble was to be put in place such that the mistakes made during IPL 2021 would not resurface. Both the Indian men's and women's teams are under isolation in Mumbai before they head to England for the upcoming series.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Indian cricket team pacer Shikha Pandey shed light on her time in isolation and the challenges of staying motivated to overcome challenges and putting her best foot forward for the country. Shikha also expressed her excitement at making the Indian squad and playing in her favourite format, red ball cricket.

"The way things are and the situation is prevailing outside of India, I would say it’s difficult to quarantine for 14 days, but then this is how life is going to go ahead going forward. It’s not ideal for us athletes to be isolation before heading into big series."

"As professionals, we are used to being on the field, active, day in and day out. So, it is really very difficult to get going in isolation with respect to mental and physical well-being. Simple things like daily workout routines, virtual team get togethers, being in constant touch with family, helps immensely."

Ahead of the England series, Shikha has ensured that she's in constant touch with family, near and dear ones, by using the virtual platform to the fullest. Apart from the above, Shikha has a new addiction - playing Nintendo, an activity which she loves. Apart from this, traits of being an avid reader and watching her favourite shows and movies through the Amazon Fire Stick has also kept the clock ticking for her in quarantine.

However, it’s very difficult for players to stay motivated and find the right kind of mental space when just confined in one area. Following the same routine day in and day out, apart from dealing with high-pressure situations takes a big toll on them mentally as well.

With the current structure and position of women's cricket in India, it is important to play every tournament, irrespective of the challenges the pandemic has posed. On this front, the BCCI has worked towards improving the viewership of women's cricket.

Shikha, while speaking on the topic of mental health, stressed the need to follow protocols to keep unnecessary issues at bay.

"Mental aspect is equally important as the physical aspect, it is very crucial more so with the quarantine, the bio bubble fatigue and this pandemic, otherwise it becomes difficult to free your mind. I consider myself very privileged as I get to do what I love, whereas there are so many others who are even finding it difficult to survive and even eat one meal in a day peacefully. Travelling whilst following all the safety protocols is so very important and that helped in keeping the fright away."

"Really looking forward to play Test cricket for India" - Shikha Pandey

Shikha Pandey against England in Wormsley in 2014 (PC-India Today)

Shikha Pandey has 4 wickets in Tests from the two matches she's played. In the ODI format, she's picked up 73 wickets from 52 matches, apart from 36 T20I wickets from 50 games for India. With buckets of experience to her name, she will be the most experienced pacer in the Indian squad, only after Jhulan Goswami.

In her seven-year long career in international cricket, Shikha Pandey has led India to some memorable moments. Against England, there's no doubt that her partnering with the legendary Jhulan Goswami will form India's pace backbone for the first Test beginning on June 16th in Bristol.

"As a kid growing up, I have always loved watching Tests and I enjoy playing that format. I'm a purist and a traditionalist at heart and love the longer format. I'm really looking forward to playing Test cricket for India."

While no one would want to question Shikha Pandey's spot in the playing XI for the series against England, her omission from the squad against South Africa earlier this year made headlines.

Shikha Pandey did express her disappointment at being overlooked for the series, but she spoke about how important it was to focus on the controllables and move on.

"When I did not make it to the SA series, I was disappointed. If I did not feel disappointed then, there was something wrong with me. It's not about thinking about what has happened already but thinking about what you can do in the future to earn a place back in the Indian side."

"Now that I have played 7 years of international cricket, I understand that I cannot be dwelling too much on the uncontrollable, I actually think about the controllables and processes and never worry too much about the result. I always believe that if I work hard the results will come, just put in the hard work and work. I have tried keeping myself physically fit courtesy a small gym at home and have tried having a few skill sessions in between. With the lockdown situation things aren’t easy."

The ace Indian pacer further opined that her missing out on the squad for the SA series gave her a chance to go back to domestic cricket and turn out for Goa, which helped her keep a positive outlook and she loves playing for her state.

"I think I was very fortunate that I had some cricket to look forward to, I went back and played domestic cricket for Goa and captained my team. I was playing the whole time. I was lucky to work and play cricket along side my team mates to keep me mentally stable as well as I have always enjoyed playing for Goa."

Shikha Pandey last played Test cricket against South Africa in Mysore back in 2014, and with another opportunity to don the whites this month, the ace pacer turned the clock back to her earliest memories of watching the format.

"My earliest memories of Test cricket is the Indian team playing against England in England summers in 1996. I always love watching bowlers set batters up in test matches. It’s a treat to watch."

"Intricacies the Pink Ball bring in will be fun and challenging" - Shikha Pandey

After a gap of 15-16 months, Shikha's return to international cricket will be a key factor in the upcoming series against England. It would be exciting to see the aggression she brings to the table, with the Indian team set to play a Test match after a long gap of 7 years.

While the Indian team's assignment in England is indeed a big move for women's cricket, the Pink-Ball Test announced to take place in September later in the year has also sent social media into a tizzy.

I don’t think long term, and thinking about one series and one match at a time. But the prospect of Indian women playing a pink ball test at Waca is great. It shall help immensely in the growth of the game. I've never played a Pink Ball match even at domestic level. Probably having a few net sessions before and the intricacies the Pink Ball brings in will be fun and challenging. I am hopeful that with the team playing test matches, multi day format matches shall be back in the domestic calendar.

As long as we get to play as much cricket as we can, it is better for us. It gives us a lot more matches and helps in our preparation for the World Cup, which is going to be next year, in 2022. The Pink Ball Test is a good move, I love Test match cricket.

Shikha Pandey further opined that organizing a bilateral series with Test matches, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is would be a good dress rehearsal, before considering a potential World Test Championship for women.

"I am hopeful that all the countries start facilitating women’s Tests and maybe then we can have the World Test Championship."

The Indian women's contingent reached earlier on Friday, June 4th, along with the men's team. The Indian eves will be playing a one-off Test, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is against England, with the first Test beginning on June 16 in Bristol.

