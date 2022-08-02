IND-W vs BAR-W Commonwealth Games 2022: Preview, pitch report, weather report, match start time, date and live streaming details

India Women (IND-W) meet Barbados Women (BAR-W) in their final Group A encounter of the Women’s T20 competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Wednesday, August 3, at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

India Women bounced back from their opening defeat against Australia Women to beat arch-rivals Pakistan Women in their second match. Bowling first, they restricted Pakistan to just 99 runs. It was a relatively easy run-chase as the Women in Blue got over the line in 11.4 overs with eight wickets to spare.

Barbados Women, on the other hand, suffered an embarrassing nine-wicket defeat at the hands of Australia Women in their second game. They were bundled out for a paltry total of 64, batting first. It took Australia Women a mere 8.1 overs to finish the game.

This is a crucial game for both sides, considering their qualification for the knockouts.

IND-W vs BAR-W Match Details:

Match: India Women vs Barbados Women, Match 10, Women’s T20, 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Date and Time: Wednesday, August 3, 2022, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

IND-W vs BAR-W Pitch Report

There will be enough assistance for both the batters and the bowlers on this surface. Batters will need to spend enough time at the crease while the bowlers will have to make early in-roads. The average score, batting first, has been 118.

IND-W vs BAR-W Weather Report

There are no chances of rain during the course of the match. Temperatures will hover around the 24-degree Celsius mark.

IND-W vs BAR-W Probable XIs

India Women

Probable XI

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur.

Barbados Women

Probable XI

Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews (C), Kycia Knight (wk), Kyshona Knight, Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Alisa Scantlebury, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell, Keila Elliot, Shanika Bruce.

IND-W vs BAR-W Match Prediction

Cricket - Commonwealth Games: Day 3 (Image courtesy: Getty)

India Women are high on confidence after their magnificent win over Pakistan Women. They put behind their tough loss against Australia Women to dominate the match against Pakistan with a brilliant all-round effort.

Barbados Women, meanwhile, started their campaign with a win against Pakistan Women. However, they failed to carry the momentum into their game against Australia. They failed miserably with the bat and will need to step up as a unit against a potent Indian bowling attack.

Prediction: India Women to win this encounter.

